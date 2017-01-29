Brad Pitt Happier Now That Able To See Kids More Despite News Of Tell-All Documentary

The dramatic divorce that has kept Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in headlines since mid-September finally seems to be settling and the two appear to be working together to work out an agreement on custody and to determine a divorce settlement,

This is a far cry from the fall months of 2016 which saw Pitt the subject of an FBI investigation for child abuse and unable to see his six children unless supervised, willing to undergo drug and alcohol testing and ensure that each visit also involved a therapy session. Pitt and Jolie were in a bit of a standoff legally leading up to last month, but a decision on their part to put negativity aside and to work together for the sake of their brood has led to court documents being sealed and a seemingly happier demeanor displayed by both stars.

Brad Pitt Seems ‘Much Happier’ Since Angelina Jolie’s ‘Smear Campaign’ Backfired And He Gets To See His Kids https://t.co/szUdUdYBXE — Perry Miller (@GossipnSpoilers) January 27, 2017

After Pitt had sought to seal the court documents in December, a request Jolie opposed, the UN envoy finally agreed, and the two released a joint statement in early January as CNN reminds.

“The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues. The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.”

Since this point, Angelina and Brad have seemed to be more content in moving forward in the process especially seeing as news from the case is not being splashed across media headlines. Pitt has been spotted looking more cheerful and also appears to be seeing the children more often and more freely.

A source close to the star recently spoke to People about Brad’s current state regarding the case and custody battle.

“He seems to have a more positive outlook. Things seem much better now [that] he can spend more time with them. Brad is willing to work with Angie so they can have peace for the kids. What it ultimately comes down to is that he just wants to be with the kids. He seems much happier. He has missed his kids terribly. The kids are his whole world. It’s all he cares about.”

Although both Angelina and Brad are doing their best to make the divorce process as smooth as possible, there have been individuals with insider knowledge of the couple and their secrets from the relationship which has crumbled after seeming so strong, who are ready to expose the former A-list couple in a tell-all documentary about what really went wrong between the pair.

Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt whirlwind relationship to get documentary treatment https://t.co/RkBwp9Wbu5 pic.twitter.com/F12bPOo5X6 — DNA (@dna) January 27, 2017

Ian Halperin, a filmmaker, has vowed to produce a documentary about the couple and a source who is on his production team relayed information about the project, as the Mirror notes.

“This is the definitive film about Brangelina and a lot of secrets are going to come out. Ian has covered every cough and spit of their relationship and will reveal the real reasons behind Angelina filing for divorce. The biggest shock will be his claim that the couple were apart for more than a year prior to their break-up. “

Halperin himself has verified that he is moving forward with this project, and it is unfortunate because it really could not come at a worse time for the former couple who were together for 12 years. Angelina and Brad have just managed to find a way to keep the constant negative news from flying about them, and now they are about to be the subject of a documentary that completely unveils the supposed darkest secrets from their marriage and relationship, which Halperin insists actually came to an end a year ago.

[Featured Image by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]