Kim Kardashian Robbers Claim Heist Made Easy By Her Social Media Boasting

The man suspected of being the mastermind behind Kim Kardashian’s gunpoint Paris robbery has told authorities targeting her was made easier by all her boasting on social media.

“Everything was given online, the jewelry was shown on the Internet, along with the fact that she didn’t wear fake jewelry,” several media outlets have reported Aomar Ait Khedache told authorities. “That there was no fake jewelry, the times she was coming to France, all you had to do was look on the Internet to find out everything, absolutely everything.”

A band of masked gunmen stormed Kardashian’s hotel room while she was in Paris to attend Fashion Week in early October, making off with upwards of $10 million in jewelry and other valuables.

During the ordeal, the reality TV star was reportedly held at gunpoint and tied up as bandits, some dressed as police officers, ransacked her belongings.

“It wasn’t a big armed robbery,” Khedache added. “All we needed to do was neutralize the security guard and get access to the room. Right away, I was tempted. It was a simple deal. It wasn’t a violent thing. It wasn’t a big robbery.”

Among the items taken was a $4 million ring rap star Kanye West’s wife had flashed on the web just days before.

Along with Khedache, police arrested and charged nine other men earlier this month in connection with the heist. Reports are the men had even plotted to rob Kardashian on one of her earlier trips to the area.

Khedache reportedly told police that the ring was given to someone to keep because it is so recognizable, while the rest of the stolen jewelry was melted into bars.

After the heist, Kardashian dramatically curtailed her social media presence, but more recently has returned to posting pics and messages attesting to her extravagant lifestyle.

In the days after the robbery, Kardashian told police she was in her room wearing nothing but a bathrobe when the men stormed the premises just before daybreak.

Kardashian added earlier that evening she had been with sister Kourtney and an assistant, but decided to return to her room to work on the computer, only to be distracted by noises at her door.

She later told authorities at least two of the hooded men wore jackets that read “Police.” She added at some point the men pushed her onto the bed and rifled through her purse, before raiding a nearby jewelry box that held at least two diamond Cartier bracelets, a Lorraine Schwartz diamond necklace, diamond earrings, a gold Rolex watch, gold Jacob necklaces and a diamond necklace barring the name of her son Saint.

Kardashian also told police the men didn’t take any money and after they ran off she was able to free herself and quickly make her way to a friend’s room where she immediately called Kourtney.

In a recent snippet for an upcoming episode of her “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” reality show, Kim tearfully recounted her ordeal in a talk with her sisters where she shared she feared the robbers planned to shoot her.

“There’s no way out,” she cried. “It makes me so upset to think about it.”

All the stress and strain of the ordeal has seemingly taken a heavy toll on Kardashian and West’s relationship.

Soon after his wife returned to the States, West began exhibiting odd behavior and was ultimately hospitalized at the UCLA Medical Center for nearly two weeks after suffering what’s been described as a mental breakdown brought on by mental exhaustion and severe sleep deprivation.

In the end, the situation forced the “Jesus Walks” rapper to cancel the final dates on his Saint Pablo world tour.

