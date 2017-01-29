Premier League, Arsenal Vs. Watford: Preview, Prediction, Probable Lineups, And Betting Tips

Arsenal will host Watford in Tuesday night’s Premier League game as the Gunners look to close gap with Chelsea in the league table.

The Gunners are in fine form these days having won six of their last seven games. In their latest match against Southampton, Arsenal scored five goals and conceded none, thanks to a Theo Walcott hat-trick and a Danny Welbeck brace.

Arsene Wenger also rested a number of his key players in the FA Cup game, and they should all feature in this important Premier League game against Watford.

Watford has not earned a win in their last two games, drawing both of them. In their last game against AFC Bournemouth, the Hornets earned just a point after a 2-2 draw.

Team News: Arsenal

The positive news for Arsenal fans is that England striker Danny Welbeck, who has been sidelined for the last nine months, is back scoring for the side. In his absence, Arsenal was short of options in the center-forward role. Although Alexis Sanchez played well in that position, the return of Welbeck is a massive boost for manager Arsene Wenger.

Granit Xhaka is suspended for this match after picking up a red card in the game vs. Burnley. In his absence, Mohamed Elneny may cover the midfield anchorman role.

Santi Cazorla, who has missed most of this season due to injuries, is another huge absentee for the Gunners. The Spaniard is expected to be fit in March.

Petr Cech should return in goal in this Premier League game against Watford, while in defense, Rob Holding and Kieran Gibbs are likely to settle for the bench to accommodate Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain impressed highly in the center-midfielder role against Southampton. So, Arsene Wenger may reward him with a start in this game.

Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, and Oliver Giroud were all omitted from starting XI, but they should all return to grace the Emirates turf on the Tuesday night.

Arsenal: Predicted Line-up (4-2-3-1)

Cech — Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal — Elneny, Chamberlain – Walcott, Ozil, Sanchez — Giroud

Team News: Watford

There is a long list of injuries for the Hornets. Manager Walter Mazzari will not be able to call on the services of Christian Kabasele, Valon Behrami, Nordin Amrabat, and Roberto Pereyra, as all are sidelined due to injuries.

Similarly, Adrian Mariappa, Jose Holebas, and Isaac Success will also miss the Arsenal game due to their respective injuries.

Watford: Predicted Line-up (4-5-1)

Gomes — Kaboul, Prodl, Paredes, Britos — Doucoure, Guedioura, Cleverly, Capoue, Holebas — Deeney

Arsenal vs. Watford: Head-to-Head

Total games: 25

Arsenal wins: 14

Watford wins: 10

Draws: 1

Arsenal vs. Watford: TV Schedule and Channel

In the U.S., the match will be live on Premier League Extra Time and NBC Sports Live. The game will not broadcast live in the U.K. For other regions, the TV schedule can be found in the link here.

Arsenal vs. Watford: Prediction

Arsenal is playing well at the moment. On paper, the Gunners are huge favorites in the home game against the Hornets. In recent weeks, Arsene Wenger’s men have been scoring more goals and conceding less. They are currently the only team, other than Chelsea, who seem to have the credentials to win the Premier League title. But to get there, Arsenal will have to win against the likes of Watford comfortably.

Final Predicted Score: Arsenal 3-1 Watford

Arsenal vs. Watford: Betting Tips and Odds

Arsenal win: 2/9 A draw: 5/1 Watford win: 12/1 Under 2.5 goals: 6/4 Over 2.5 goals: 1/2 Both teams score: evens Both teams fail to score: 8/11

The odds were provided by Paddypower.

Key Stats to consider

Arsenal has won all of their last four games.

Arsenal has kept two clean sheets in their last three games.

Watford is unbeaten in their last three games, drawing two of them.

Arsenal has scored 15 goals in their last five games in all competitions.

The Arsenal vs. Watford stats were provided by Soccerway.

