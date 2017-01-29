Kim Kardashian Responds To Donald Trump Muslim Ban By Tweeting ‘Statistics’

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has contributed to the nation-wide debate sparked by President Donald Trump’s sweeping executive order signed on Friday banning Muslim immigration and travel from seven majority Muslim countries. Kardashian responded to the controversial ban by sharing a chart purportedly showing the number of Americans killed by “Islamic jihadist immigrants” compared with other causes of death in the country.

The 36-year-old celebrity surprised nearly 49.8 million Twitter followers on Saturday by posting a chart featuring figures with footnote citations indicating that only an average of two Americans were killed annually in the past ten years by “Islamic jihadist immigrants” compared with a yearly average of more than 11,737 Americans killed by being shot with a gun by fellow American citizens.

According to the chart, an average of five Americans were killed annually by far-right-wing terrorists in the past ten years compared with two by Islamic jihadist terrorists. Lightning killed an average of 31 Americans every year in the same period, while lawnmowers killed 69. The chart went on to claim that an average of 264 Americans died annually by being hit by a bus, while the figure for people falling out of bed was 737. Toddlers with guns killed an average of 21 Americans every year, according to Kim Kardashian’s chart.

The tweet was shared tens of thousands of times within hours after it was posted as protests continued across the country in response to the decision by the Trump administration to suspend the issuing of visas to visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Syria, Sudan, Yemen, Somalia Libya, Iran, and Iraq. The ban included travelers with green cards.

The order also affected refugees from Syria fleeing the war-torn country.

The executive order was implemented immediately, sparking protests at major airports across the country, including John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City. Hundreds of protesters gathered at the airport chanting, “Let them in!”

Kim Kardashian Goes After Trump's Muslim Ban with Statistics https://t.co/L6UfdxSwe1 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 29, 2017

However, on Saturday, after the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a petition on behalf of travelers from the seven affected countries detained at airports across the country, a federal court for the Eastern District of New York issued an emergency order temporarily barring the U.S. authorities from deporting the detained travelers on account of the new executive order.

But the emergency order did not compel the authorities to allow them to enter the country.

The latest tweet by Kim Kardashian comes after her husband rapper Kanye West met with Trump ahead of Inauguration Day. He claimed at the time that he met with the then president-elect to discuss issues related to “bullying” and “violence” in Chicago.

“I wanted to meet with Trump today to discuss multicultural issues,” Kanye said, according to Us Weekly. “These issues included bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculum, and violence in Chicago.”

“I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change.”

Kanye had expressed support for Trump during his San Pablo tour last November. He claimed that he did not vote in the 2016 general election but that if he had, he would have voted for Trump.

“I told y’all I didn’t vote, right? What I didn’t tell you… if I were to have voted I would have voted on Trump,” he said, while performing at a concert on November 17.

But he made the comment just before he was hospitalized for “temporary psychosis,” cynics pointed out.

Kim was not the only member of the Kardashian family who tweeted in response to the Trump administration’s immigration ban. His sister Khloe Kardashian also tweeted on the issue, saying “All of this in the news today breaks my heart.”

[Featured Image by Raymond Hall/Getty Images]