Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Reportedly Taking A ‘Break,’ How Will This Affect Her Return To ‘The Voice’?

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani might be putting the brakes on their romance. After months of wedding rumors, an inside source told Radar Online that Shelton is taking off on a new tour and doesn’t want Stefani around. Is he having second thoughts about the wedding?

“They’re supposed to be finalizing their wedding plans, but Blake’s jetting off on a grueling new tour,” the source shared.

Shelton and Stefani have been plagued with wedding rumors for months. Unfortunately, Shelton is getting ready to launch his “Doing it to Country Songs” tour next month and his busy schedule might delay the wedding.

“Gwen offered to go with him, but he insists she would just be bored,” the source shared. “She can’t help but feel as though he’s trying to get away and have a break from her for a little while.”

Shelton and Stefani have not shown any outward signs of problems in their romance. In fact, E! News is reporting that their relationship is as strong as ever. Just because Shelton doesn’t want Stefani on the tour hasn’t stopped her from making surprise appearances on stage.

Last week, the No Doubt alum shocked fans when she took the stage with Shelton at Luke Bryan’s concert in Riviera Maya. When fans asked Shelton for an encore, Stefani came on stage and performed her throwback song, “Hella Good.”

The concert appearance follows Shelton’s big night at the People’s Choice Awards. The country star took home an award during the ceremony and gave Stefani a special shout-out during his acceptance speech, referring to her as the “hottest date here tonight.”

The couple is also slated to return on the new season of The Voice. According to The Hollywood Gossip, producers are paying Shelton and Stefani more than ever to compete against each other on the hit singing competition. The network is willing to dish out more money because they know Shelton and Stefani will boost ratings.

“Blake and Gwen] are getting paid an exceptional bonus that is significantly higher than the other judges to keep the spark alive on-camera,” a source close to production shared.

That being said, there’s a good chance that their romance will begin to lose its appeal after a while. If that happens, then Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani might have to give fans a better insight into their lives together.

Of course, there could be another reason why producers upped their salaries. There’s a chance that Shelton and Stefani were paid to propose during a live segment next season. A televised engagement hasn’t been confirmed, though it would generate huge ratings for the show.

Even if Shelton doesn’t pop the big question on The Voice, the anticipation of seeing it will undoubtedly draw viewers every week. If that plan fails, then producers have another plan to generate interest.

“The producers really want to see Gwen and Blake in competition more often this upcoming season, versus working with each other like they have in the past,” the source explained. “And, of course, there is a stipulation in their contract, which is more of a break-up clause. If, for some reason, they call it quits, they are both required to finish out the remainder of their existing contracts.”

Stefani took a break from The Voice after Season 9. She is replacing Miley Cyrus for Season 12, which is currently in production. Adam Levine and Alicia Keys are rounding out the coaches for the coming season and will try their best to knock Shelton off the throne. The country crooner has the most wins on the show, further solidifying his lead with Sundance Head’s victory last season.

Tell us! Do you think Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani can withstand the “break” while he goes on tour? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]