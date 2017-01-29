Firmware Updates Rolling Out For Samsung Galaxy S7, Nexus 6, LG G4, Moto Z Play & More

Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, and other Android devices are getting their respective firmware updates, most of them finally experiencing the Nougat taste. The latest Android Nougat news for Samsung’s 2016 flag bearer revealed that the highly-anticipated firmware is now rolling out in India.

As part of the global rollout of the Android Nougat 7.0 update for Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, units in India should be starting to receive the latest firmware via OTA. The firmware was recently spotted in Samsung Galaxy S7 units in France (via Orange carrier) as well as in Malaysia.

According to GSM Arena, the Nougat update pushed out in India weighs about 1.3 GB, bringing in not only the OS but also brings in security improvements and enhancements for features like TouchWiz and the Always-on-Display.

Furthermore, it seems like Samsung will launch its wireless payment service soon in the country. Sam Mobile reported that upon installing the Android 7.0 Nougat update to Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, a teaser message will pop up which noted the following:

“The future of payments is coming soon.”

Users should also find the Samsung Pay application installed in their device after getting the OTA update.

Meanwhile, the rugged, waterproof and shatter-resistant variant of the 2016 flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S7 Active, could get the Android Nougat update soon. An AT&T exclusive, the Active model running on Android 7.0 Nougat recently received a Wi-Fi certification from Wi-Fi Alliance. It arrived almost one month after it was seen paying a visit to GFXBench, a famous benchmarking website.

Another Samsung device that could get the Nougat update very soon is the Galaxy Tab S2 as its Wi-Fi certification listing also showed the device being powered by the latest mobile operating system from Google.

Aside from Samsung, Motorola is also starting to offer the Nougat update for certain smartphones. The firmware carrying the NPN25.137-15-2 version is currently available for Moto Z Play units in Europe bringing in Android 7.0 Nougat, according to Android Soul. The Nougat update for Moto Z Play in the U.S. is expected to happen in March 2017.

While Samsung and Motorola are busy pushing out the Nougat update for select devices, some Android devices seem to be experiencing roadblocks. For instance, the Nougat rollout for HTC 10 specifically in mainland Europe was stopped for the second time. The Product and Services Director of the Taiwanese phone maker, Graham Wheeler, disclosed the situation via a Twitter post, citing a technical issue as the reason for temporarily ceasing again the release of the firmware. Also, Wheeler expects that the Android Nougat update will commence rolling out again in February.

Please stay tuned as I will post again when it starts back up. Thanks for your patience—I expect it to begin again up in Feb. — Graham Wheeler (@wheelergd) January 26, 2017

Owners of the Chinese smartphone, ZTE Axon 7, who are expecting to get the Android Nougat update this month will, unfortunately, have to wait longer. A rough English translation of the ZTE Germany’s Facebook post revealed that they are currently in beta post, but sadly, the software are not meeting the “quality standards.”A specific release date for Axon 7’s Nougat update was not revealed but the timeframe was stretched to Q1 2017. This means that the update could arrive either in February or March.

In order to quickly work on the issues and rollout the firmware update as soon as possible, ZTE is accepting more beta testers. “So we can speed up this process, we are doubling the number of our beta testers, our internal team support!,” the translated version of the Facebook post reads.

Aside from the Android Nougat update, security patches are also rolling out for various devices. One of the major US carriers, T-Mobile, recently released the January security update for LG G4. Aside from strengthening the phone’s security, the 90MB firmware with version number H81120r makes no other changes to the OS as it is still based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, according to the change log posted on T-Mobile LG G4’s official support page.

AT&T also released a security update for Motorola Nexus 6. The NBD91W firmware, weighing in 26MB, should be available via OTA and should bump the phone to January security level.

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]