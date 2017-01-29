Miss Universe 2017 Live: When And Where To Watch Pageant Finalists, Winner, And Red Carpet Live Streaming [Video]

Miss Universe 2017 competition is currently being held in the Philippines, the reigning Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach’s home country. This year, 86 contestants from across the world are competing to wear the coveted Miss Universe crown.

The grand coronation ceremony will be televised live from Manila on Sunday, January 29. In the U.S., Fox will be airing the 65th Miss Universe Beauty Pageant starting 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT, according to Miss Universe’s site. And Australian viewers can watch the beauty pageant on Seven Network.

Pia, you were, are and will remain an inspiration. Watch #MissUniverse pass the crown TOMORROW at 7/6c on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/0ns7a1YbZ2 — Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (@MissUniverse) January 28, 2017

An hour before the main competition at 6 p.m. ET, viewers can watch the live stream of the Miss Universe Red Carpet event via YouTube. The one-hour red carpet event will be hosted by Bretman Rock, according to Miss Universe’s site.

“The Miss Universe Red Carpet will be a one-hour live stream features interviews from a Live Lounge with our panel of A-list judges, top musical performers and contestants. Hosted by Bretman Rock with special correspondent Venus Raj.”

Steve Harvey will be hosting the main competition despite his huge blunder in December, 2015. He had incorrectly announced runner-up Miss Columbia, Ariadna Gutierrez, as the winner instead of the actual winner, Miss Philippines, Pia Wurtzbach.

Are you ready for #MissUniverse? Catch our host @iamsteveharveytv and our backstage host @theashleygraham LIVE tomorrow, Jan 29th at 7/6c on @FOXTV. A video posted by Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (@missuniverse) on Jan 28, 2017 at 6:12pm PST

Harvey’s gaffe had angered a majority of Filipinos, including the country’s president, Rodrigo Duterte. He was dead set against Harvey hosting the Miss Universe competition again and in his home country.

In September, 2016, Wanda Teo, the country’s tourism secretary, told the press, as quoted by Variety, that the president told him that he would talk to the Miss Universe organizers to stop Harvey from hosting the beauty pageant.

“He [Harvey] cannot host. I am going to talk to the Miss Universe that he cannot host so that is my problem… I don’t want him to be the host of the Miss Universe.”

On Saturday, the American comedian and host arrived in Manila to host the event at Mall of Asia Arena. The country’s department of tourism said in a statement that they had extended their hand of friendship to Steve Harvey, according to CNN Philippines.

“In the tradition of genuine Filipino hospitality, we extend our hand of friendship. Filipinos welcome Steve Harvey with open arms and without any reservation.”

Plus-size model Ashley Graham will be serving as the backstage host. And Grammy-winner R&B group Boyz II Men and Grammy nominee Flo Rida are set to perform on the stage.

TODAY. I’ll be performing LIVE on the @MissUniverse stage today at 7/6c on @FOXTV. #MissUniverse ???? A photo posted by Flo Rida Official (@official_flo) on Jan 29, 2017 at 5:37am PST

The judging panel consists of six judges, including three former Miss Universe winners. The judges are Miss Universe 1993 from Puerto Rico, Dayanara Torres; Miss Universe 1994 from India, Sushmita Sen; Miss Universe 2011 from Angola, Leila Lopes, editorial director of PAPER magazine, Mickey Boardman; Cynthia Bailey, former model and founder of The Bailey Agency School of Fashion; and Francine LeFrak, Tony award-winning producer and activist.

#MissUniverse Jamaica shined on stage in her National Costume. Tune in tomorrow, at 7/6c on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/x7aPloYW3T — Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (@MissUniverse) January 29, 2017

Speaking about the qualities she is looking for in Miss Universe 2017, Torres said, as quoted by CNN Philippines, that the potential winner should be graceful and confident.

“I’m looking forward to finding a woman who can handle herself with grace and confidence through her journey with this prestigious title. I understand it’s a beauty pageant, however beauty will not be the only factor. Personality and confidence will blow the judges away every time.”

Bailey, on the other hand, is looking for someone who is a complete package.

“I am looking for the full package. Someone who embodies confidence, intelligence, personality, style and grace. And of course beauty; inner beauty as well as other beauty.”

Meanwhile, Miss Colombia, Andrea Tovar; Miss Brazil, Raissa Santana; Miss Belgium, Stephanie Geldhof; Miss Bolivia, Antonella Moscatelli; Miss Thailand, Chalita Suansane; and Miss Philippines, Maxine Medina, are said to be this year’s favorites to win Miss Universe 2017.

Miss Universe 2017 airs on Fox in the U.S. at 7 p.m. ET.

[Featured Image by Miss Universe site]