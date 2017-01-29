‘Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare’ Update 1.08 Live, Double XP Event Ongoing & Sabotage DLC PS4 Release Inbound

Avid fans of Call of Duty have several things to be excited about, particularly with Infinite Warfare, the latest installment of the popular video game franchise. First, a game update has recently been released. Second, there’s a Double XP event currently happening. And lastly, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare’s very first DLC pack is arriving soon.

The latest COD: Infinite Warfare game update, patch 1.08, according to PlayStation Lifestyle, is 1.8GB-heavy on the PlayStation 4 while its 0.2GB heftier on the Xbox One. The official patch notes revealed that the update includes the Call of Duty World League Personalization Pack, and brings in Mission Team Ranks. Moreover, the new game update comes with fixes for various bugs and issues. Improvements and fixes for CWL and Codcaster were also made. As part of the features update, the latest COD patch has already added leaderboards while Combat Record and Emblem Editor will be released in late February.

As announced through the game’s official Twitter account, the Double XP event for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare is scheduled to run for a whole week. It started Friday, January 27, and will end on February 3. The Double XP event applies to both the regular XP and weapon XP.

Ready to level up? Get 2XP and 2X Weapon XP in #InfiniteWarfare starting tomorrow at 10 AM PT. pic.twitter.com/68QBOTv8Us — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 26, 2017

Meanwhile, there’s also a Double XP event currently happening for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered. It also began yesterday, but unlike Infinite Warfare, it is only for the regular XP and will run only during this weekend, ending specifically tomorrow, January 30 at 10 a.m. PT.

Let's do this. It’s time for 2XP in #MWRemastered this weekend, tomorrow through Monday at 10 AM PT! pic.twitter.com/JGq3AwsDIv — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 26, 2017

For those excited about Call of Duty’s Infinite Warfare’s first DLC pack, owners of the PS4 version will get to experience it first. Scheduled for release on January 31, Sabotage DLC will bring in Rave in the Redwoods, a 1990s-themed zombies co-op mode.

“We’re excited to introduce a new chapter to our zombies experience, taking players into a spooky 1990s summer camp straight out of the horror films of the decade,” Dave Stohl, the studio head of Infinity Ward, shared. Further describing Call of Duty’s upcoming game mode, its official website noted the following.

“The Zombies in Spaceland characters have escaped the deadly theme park only to find themselves trapped in another of Willard Wyler’s horror films. Rave in the Redwoods throws players into an abandoned camp-turned rave party packed with terrifying Zombie enemies and classic 90’s style.”

Coming alongside Rave in the Redwoods game mode are four new multiplayer maps – Noir, Neon, Renaissance, and Dominion. Noir is a classic three-lane map of a dark, grimy and abandoned city inspired by futuristic Brooklyn while Neon is described by Venture Beat as “a virtual training center designed for urban warfare.”

Renaissance, the third map from Call of Duty’s Infinite Warfare Sabotage DLC, is set in Northern Italy, providing an “intense urban combat zone funneling fast-paced gameplay through a small, split figure eight design,” according to the official site.

Dominion, the last of the four new multiplayer maps, is a remake of the classic map from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 called Afghan. “It is now set on Mars, but Dominion retains all the memorable landmarks and gameplay of the original, anchored by the crashed ship in the center, with a few enhancements designed to take advantage of the new movement system, Venture Beat explained.

Sabotage, which reportedly weighs 7.8GB, is the first of the four Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare DLC map packs slated to arrive throughout this year. The other forthcoming DLCs, just like Sabotage, can be purchased individually. COD players can also opt to avail a Season Pass for the game that will give them discounted access to all the map packs.

[Featured Image by Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images]