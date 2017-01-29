Song Joong-ki And Song Hye-kyo Inspire ‘Noona’ Romance

If actress Song Hye-kyo is hesitant to say ‘Yes’ to Song Joong-ki because of the age factor, she must think twice.

The ‘Noona’ romance (a relationship between a younger man and an older woman) is catching up in Asia. According to reports, many men in Asia, particularly China, prefer dating older women who are mature, yet far more beautiful than women who are younger. Moreover, an age difference of three or four years is hardly considered an age gap.

For increasing numbers of Chinese men, these ‘older women’ offer an attractive balance, a recent report by Global Times states.

An unmarried woman in her thirties, who is not dating anyone or who has never dated anyone, is referred to as shengnü (leftover woman). However, broadminded Chinese men are pushing aside the notion of ‘leftover women’ and becoming more accepting of dating and marrying older women. From the looks of it, Song Joong-ki seems like an empowered guy who wouldn’t mind a woman who is older than him. Truthfully, looks-wise, he is more fortunate because the elegant Song Hye-kyo still looks like an 18-year-old.

There are more reasons for Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo to get married.

Although the military romance Descendants of the Sun concluded last April, Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are still a Hallyu force-to-be-reckoned with. The couple gush about each other in almost every interview they do.

In an interview with KoreaTimes, Song Hye-kyo appreciated Song Joong-ki and said that he was a well-mannered young man.

“Song Joong-ki is known for his sincerity and manners. He is younger than me, but I thought I learned many things from him. He did his job perfectly in the drama, and he is such a great person,” said Song Hye-kyo.

SongSong Couple Destined To Be Together?

Although the agencies of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo denied reports that the couple is dating, the rumors that the couple are in a relationship resurfaced on December 31, after the KBS Awards gala, where the couple was seen together smiling and holding hands with each other.

This speculation seems justified because Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo share more than just a drama. The duo shared the Best Couple Award four times last year. However, the highlight of those awards galas were those rare moments when the fans thought that the Hallyu heartthrobs are cozying up with each other.

Song Hye-kyo Always Stood By Song Joong-ki

Last June, Song Joong Ki was rumored to have been with Park Yoochun at the adult entertainment bar when an alleged sexual assault occurred. This rumor spread through various SNS channels, causing defamation against the actor. Song Hye-kyo came to his rescue.

Her agency UAA sent out a statement that said, “On the date June 3, mentioned in the rumor, Song Hye Kyo, Yoo Ah In, and Song Joong Ki were enjoying dinner together along with their managers. The rumor is not true.”

SongSong Couple United In Blood

Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo share the same ‘A’ blood type. In love, a couple is most happy with their own type. The recently married Hallyu couple Rain and Kim Tae-hee too share the same ‘O’ blood type.

People with blood type ‘A’ are excellent listeners and make good friends. To be liked by others they bottle up their emotions, which takes its toll on their nervous system. It is beneficial for them to take time alone and rest well, a report by Inquisitr stated. This is perhaps the reason Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are taking things slow.

