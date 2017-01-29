Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Calls Trump’s Immigration Action “Un-American”

Reed Hastings, the CEO of Netflix, has condemned U.S. President Donald Trump over his recent immigration action. Many organizations and groups have protested President Trump’s decision to sign the executive order on Friday, temporarily barring immigrants (from seven Muslim countries) and refugees from entering the country. President Trump said that this particular order was designed to prohibit radical terrorists from entering the United States. But the decision also consequently puts a temporary blanket ban for any refugee trying to enter the United States of America. The Netflix CEO called the decision “un-American.”

“Trump’s actions are hurting Netflix employees around the world, and are so un-American it pains us all.”

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings took to Facebook to express a strong disapproval of Trump’s action. Hastings wrote that Trump’s “un-American” decision was going to hurt Netflix employees around the world. He believes that Trump’s decision will not make America safe from terrorists as he has repeatedly claimed, but will rather make it less safe “through hatred and loss of allies”.

The Netflix CEO further expressed his concern over the lives of over 600,000 “Dreamers,” immigrants who are a part of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program under the DREAM Act, which he deemed to be under imminent threat.

Trump’s decision has faced a lot of backlash from leaders of the tech industry, with the likes of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lyft CEO Logan Green, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, among others, expressing their disapproval of President Trump’s Refugee Ban and Immigration Restriction. Google co-founder and Alphabet President Sergey Brin was spotted at San Francisco Airport on Saturday night protesting the act.

Reed Hastings openly urged everybody to protest Trump’s decision, writing that it was “time to link arms together to protect American values of freedom and opportunity.”

Trump’s decision has faced harsh criticism, especially because it appears to be biased towards Muslims. A vocal critic of the President’s decision to bar Muslim immigrants has been former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. Albright, who came to the U.S. with her family as a refugee from Czechoslovakia in 1948, fleeing persecution by the Communist government, points out that “by specifically targeting Muslim-majority countries for these immigration bans, and by expressing a clear preference for refugees who are religious minorities,” there was no question that Trump’s order was biased against Muslims.

“And when one faith is targeted, it puts us all at risk.”

Trump signed the decision to indefinitely bar all Syrian refugees from entering the U.S. He also put a 120-day bar on refugees from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. No visa will be issued to citizens of these Muslim-majority countries for the next 30 days. Trump called this decision “a measure to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of America,” explicitly specifying, “We don’t want them here.” Trump paid homage to the victims of the September 11 attacks, dedicating this decision to them.

“We don’t want to admit the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas. We only want to admit those that support our country and love, deeply, our people.”

I promise that our administration will ALWAYS have your back. We will ALWAYS be with you! pic.twitter.com/D0aOWhOH4X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2017

President Trump also signed an executive order on Friday for rebuilding the military, according to Trump, “to build new planes, new ships, tools and resources.” Trump justified his decision with the following statement.

“As we prepare our budget request for Congress, our military strength will be questioned by no one and neither will our dedication to peace. And we do want peace.”

[Featured Image by Top Vector Studio/Shutterstock]