‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Gushes Over Newborn Daughter As She Shares Precious Moments With Fans

Jenelle Evans is now the proud mom of three children after welcoming daughter Ensley this week. The Teen Mom 2 star has been actively updating fans with photos of her newborn as the family gushes over the baby girl.

In her latest post, Jenelle shared a photo of 2-year-old son Kaiser holding baby Ensley as he meets his new sister. Of course, Jenelle’s followers liked the photo as they left comments telling her how cute her children are.

“I just wanna squeeze Kaiser!! He’s so damn cute.”

#BigBrotherStatus ???????? A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jan 28, 2017 at 9:28am PST

Her fans also remarked that Ensley resembles her other big brother, 7-year-old Jace.

“She looks so much like Jace” “She is just beautiful and she looks just like big brother”

The first photo Evans shared of her daughter came just a couple days after her birth as she can be seen wearing the hospital beanie. Jenelle captioned the photo “Good morning world!” as she gave fans the first glimpse of her daughter.

Good morning world! ???? #Precious A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jan 26, 2017 at 6:26am PST

She was quick to follow it up with an image of Ensley wearing a purple floral outfit as she referred to the baby as her little sugar plum. The post proved to be popular among Jenelle’s followers as it received over 200,000 likes. Fans also told Evans how perfect her little girl is as they commented on the photo.

“She’s freaking perfect Jenelle!”

My sugar plum. ???? A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jan 26, 2017 at 7:02am PST

Us Weekly reported on the photo as the article talks about Jenelle’s “sugar plum daughter.”

“Third one’s a charm! Jenelle Evans shared new photos of her new baby girl, Ensley Jolie Eason, together with her boyfriend, David Eason.”

The site also reported on the Ensley’s birth as it quoted the announcement posted by Jenelle.

“Ensley was born at 10:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday, four days early. Let the collection of baby girl bows begin! She’s so precious and beautiful. I’m so in love with her already,” Evans tweeted a few hours after welcoming her daughter. “Happy and healthy!”

And just in case anyone is confused about how many children Jenelle and David have, Us Weekly also clarified that situation. While Jenelle is mom to three kids, her mother has custody of her eldest son, Jace. And David has two children, a daughter, and a son, but he currently does not have contact with his son per a restraining order filed by the child’s mother.

“The North Carolina native is already mom of son Jace, 7, with ex Andrew Lewis, and son Kaiser, 2, with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith. Evans’ mom, Barbara, currently has custody of Jace, while the 16 and Pregnant alum splits custody of Kaiser with Griffith. David also has a daughter, Maryssa, from a previous relationship.”

It may seem a bit chaotic as fans try to make sense of Jenelle’s living situation, but the MTV star seems to be making it work with her current boyfriend. However, Jenelle’s mother did share her concerns about her daughter’s latest relationship, according to The Stir.

Barbara, Jenelle’s mom, is quoted as stating David is not good for her daughter as she believes he’s controlling.

“In a sneak peek for an episode of Teen Mom 2, Barbara Evans worries that David Eason is too controlling of her daughter.”

And while Evans tried to deny her pregnancy at first, both Barbara and the MTV film crew were onto her. Barbara can be heard expressing her concern over the fact Jenelle was trying to hide her third pregnancy from her and the film crew as she discussed it with a friend on the show.

“I think it has a lot to do with David. He has a lot of control over her. They just want to keep to themselves and he just wants to keep Jenelle to himself.”

However, Jenelle isn’t hiding her daughter anymore as she takes to social media to share photos of the 5-day-old baby.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]