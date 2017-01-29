Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Rumored To Be Fighting Over Kids’ Schooling [Debunked]

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are not fighting over where their kids are going to school. In Touch is the culprit of this rumor.

“A source tells In Touch that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still far from finding common ground when it comes to their custody battle and negotiations are again at a standstill. Brad is insisting that they enroll the kids in a traditional school in LA but Angie’s team rejected the idea,’ the source exclusively reveals.”

The article also quotes a source as indicating that Brad’s team also proposed that one parent should always stay behind in Los Angeles when the other has to go on a film shoot or out of town for work. This would supposedly allow the kids to remain in school. However, Gossip Cop says that this story is completely fabricated.

“Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are NOT fighting over where their kids should go to school, despite a tabloid report. Gossip Cop can correct the story, which is a transparent attempt to add more drama to the couple’s divorce,” says columnist Shari Weiss, who adds that Jolie hasn’t rejected any idea of schooling because education isn’t a topic on the table at this time.

This isn’t the first major rumor the former couple had to deal with recently. The print edition of In Touch recently said that Angelina and Brad’s therapists are going to tell all about the couple’s secrets. Gossip Cop summarized their story.

“A headline in the new issue of In Touch announces, ‘Brad vs. Angelina: The Family Therapists Tell All.’ The wording is meant to make readers think the counselors have spoken out publicly, and the magazine has an ‘exclusive’ with all the details. But most of the information in the accompanying story was seemingly made up.”

According to In Touch, the therapists have been preparing an assessment of the entire conflict to send to the judge. A snitch says the document of the conflict will be filled with pro-Pitt and anti-Jolie comments. However, Gossip Cop says the story is complete bogus.

“Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s family therapists did NOT ‘tell all,’ despite a sensational report. Gossip Cop can bust the misleading story, which comes from the tabloids,” says columnist Shari Weiss, who adds that there has been no therapist connected to Jolie and Pitt’s family who has made any kind of public comment.

There is some news that isn’t a lie, but Brad and Angelina probably wish it was. According to The Wrap, Ian Halperin, a Canadian investigative journalist, is planning to make a documentary about the former couple. One of the biggest bombshells in the documentary will be that the famous couple had been separated for more than a year before they announced their divorce four months ago.

There is some good news for Jolie. According to E! News, Jolie has now become the face of a new fragrance.

“Angelina Jolie has scored a new gig. The Maleficent star has been named the face of Guerlain Parfumeur’s new fragrance for women. The collaboration between Jolie and the beauty brand came together in 2015 in Cambodia while the A-list actress was directing her film First They Killed My Father.”

The article adds that Jolie’s relationship with Guerlain also has emotional roots since it was one of her late mother’s favorite powders. Let’s hope this new gig can help take Angelina Jolie’s attention away from her divorce, which sounds like a horrible battle for the star.

