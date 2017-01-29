Claims Jesus Christ Had Bizarre Alien Shape-shifting Abilities: The Judas Iscariot Controversy

The story of Jesus Christ and how he died has been among the most narrated in the world for centuries, with the Christian religion being based on his teachings and workings. But what do other recordings aside from the Bible reveal about Jesus Christ, the man who could walk on water, heal the sick and raise people from the dead, and was he actually human? The question has puzzled modern day conspiracy theorists for years, with descriptions of his physical stature being virtually unattainable.

Delving a bit into this, there is no mention of Jesus Christ’s physical attributes in the Bible or imagery from his time illustrating what he looked like – one of the most famous men to have ever lived. Another bizarre aspect is that the authorities looking to arrest Jesus at the garden of Gethsemane before he was crucified couldn’t identify him, and needed to bribe Judas Iscariot to help them with this. Furthermore, Judas used a kiss to betray Jesus Christ, which begs the question – why couldn’t he simply describe his appearance, attire or just point him out from a distance?

The canonical bible is said to offer more insight on this by indicating, “Then the Jews said to Judas: How shall we arrest him [Jesus], for he does not have a single shape but his appearance changes. Sometimes he is ruddy, sometimes he is white, sometimes he is red, sometimes he is wheat coloured, sometimes he is pallid like ascetics, sometimes he is a youth, sometimes an old man…”

This has led to numerous conspiracy theories speculating that Jesus was in fact an alien-human hybrid. On the human alien hybrids, the book of Genesis is thought to explain how they came about, stating the following.

“When human beings began to increase in number on the earth and daughters were born to them, 2 the sons of God saw that the daughters of humans were beautiful, and they married any of them they chose. 3 Then the Lord said, ‘My Spirit will not contend with[a] humans forever, for they are mortal[b]; their days will be a hundred and twenty years.’ 4 The Nephilim were on the earth in those days—and also afterward—when the sons of God went to the daughters of humans and had children by them. They were the heroes of old, men of renown.”

This is as highlighted by Bible Gateway. That said, a piece of recently discovered ancient text shed new light on the subject of Jesus Christ being an extraterrestrial. It revealed that the main reason why Judas Iscariot had to use a kiss to betray Jesus was because he had the ability to change shape. The text is written in the Coptic language. One of its manuscripts is hosted at the New York Morgan Library and Museum, and the other at the University of Pennsylvania Museum.

It also claims that when Pontius Pilate was having dinner with Jesus, he saw Christ become ethereal and could not see him for a long time. This is as reported by Livescience. According to Roelof van den Broek, a researcher from Utrecht University who spoke to the site, “This explanation of Judas’ kiss is first found in Origen [a theologian who lived A.D. 185-254].” According to Contra Celsum, one of Origen’s works, “to those who saw him [Jesus] he did not appear alike to all.”

The text which claims to have been written by St. Cyril in the fourth century alleges to be based on a new ancient book found in Jerusalem. Broek dismissed this as a fictitious element used to sensationalize the story. Presently, there is no end in sight for the bizarre, alien Jesus Christ controversy.

[Featured Image by Chris Hondros/ Staff/Getty Images]