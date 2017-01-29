Mark Zuckerberg Criticizes Trump’s Actions On Immigration

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, has criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to ban refugees from entering the United States. Many organizations and groups have protested President Trump’s decision to sign the executive order on Friday, temporarily barring immigrants (from seven Muslim countries) and refugees from entering the country. President Trump said that this particular order was designed to prohibit radical terrorists from entering the United States. But the decision also consequently puts a temporary blanket ban for any refugee trying to enter the United States of America.

“Like many of you, I’m concerned about the impact of the recent executive orders signed by President Trump. We need to keep this country safe, but we should do that by focusing on people who actually pose a threat.”

Zuckerberg took to Facebook on Friday following Trump’s signing of the orders, expressing his disapproval over the decision. The Facebook CEO wrote that the United States is a “nation of immigrants”, reinforcing his statement by staring how his great-grandparents were immigrants from Germany, Austria and Poland, and how his wife Priscilla Chan’s parents came to the U.S. as refugees from China and Vietnam.

Zuckerberg urged the President to keep the doors to the Country open to all refugees, pointing out how Priscilla’s parents were refugees too.

“Had we turned away refugees a few decades ago, Priscilla’s family wouldn’t be here today.”

Zuckerberg also recalled the time he taught a middle school class a few years ago, pointing out that some of the best and brightest students in the class were “undocumented”. He wrote:

“They are our future too.”

Zuckerberg wasn’t all critical of the U.S. President as he didn’t hesitate from praising Trump’s announcement that he would find a solution for the 750,000 immigrants that are a part of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program under the DREAM Act.

“I was glad to hear President Trump say he’s going to “work something out” for Dreamers — immigrants who were brought to this country at a young age by their parents.” “Right now, 750,000 Dreamers benefit from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that allows them to live and work legally in the US.” “I hope the President and his team keep these protections in place, and over the next few weeks I’ll be working with our team at FWD.us to find ways we can help.”

Trump signed the decision to indefinitely bar all Syrian Refugees from entering the U.S. He also put a 120 day bar on refugees from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemem. No visa will be issued to citizens of these Muslim-majority countries for the next 30 days. Trump called this decision “a measure to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of America,” explicitly specifying, “We don’t want them here.” Trump paid homage to the victims of the September 11 attacks, dedicating this decision to them.

“We don’t want to admit the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas. We only want to admit those that support our country and love, deeply, our people.”

I promise that our administration will ALWAYS have your back. We will ALWAYS be with you! pic.twitter.com/D0aOWhOH4X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2017

President Trump also signed an executive order on Friday for rebuilding the military, according to Trump, “to build new planes, new ships, tools and resources.” Trump justified his decision with the following statement.

“As we prepare our budget request for Congress, our military strength will be questioned by no one and neither will our dedication to peace. And we do want peace.”

[Featured Image by Praziz/Shutterstock]