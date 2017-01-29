About The Time Jay Z, Beyonce’s Husband, Was Allegedly Bound And Gagged: The Suge Knight Controversy

Suge Knight was, in his heyday, arguably one of the most feared men in the hip-hop industry. Much of the hype around him can be attributed to his violent antics, at the time designed to intimidate his competitors. This was especially from the early to mid 1990s. However, an incident involving Jay Z, Beyonce’s husband, raised eyebrows after Suge Knight brought it up, while on an interview with Carson Daly.

At the time of the interview, Dr. Dre had left Suge Knight’s Death Row Records, Tupac Shakur had been killed in a drive-by, and Snoop Dogg had just deserted the label. The situation between Suge Knight and his former label artists had caused quite a rift, at times leading to violent confrontations between gangs affiliated to the entertainers. Back to the Jay Z situation, he was, during that period, alleged to have been invited to Los Angeles by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, with the promise that nothing would happen to him as he had helped write a song for them.

But on the night of his arrival, Jay Z was apparently robbed, gagged, and bound while in his hotel room. The following was Suge Knight’s revelation about this, while on an interview with Carson Daly.

“I never met him (Jay Z). The only thing i know about Jay Z is that he came to L.A. a few times, and Dre and Snoop told him that, ‘when you on the west coast, you wrote a song for me, don’t worry ’bout nothin’. Next thing I know he’s taped up, robbed, and gagged.”

Asked if he knew about the people responsible for that, Suge Knight offered the following.

“Who knows? But you know, the thing about it, I think Jay Z’s a great guy because he’s created what he do. I do like Jay Z. Honestly, I never met ’em… ou gotta realize somethin’. People do bad in the ghetto. How the story was told to me, the only person who knew what hotel he was at was Snoop Dogg. So if the guy’s gonna approach him — I mean i’m not worried too much — naw, i don’t actually know that. I just know he got —”

This was as reported by Rap Dirt. There was, however, speculation that Suge Knight had something to do with it, although Jay Z has never publicly spoken about it. This was considering he wasn’t exactly in good terms with Snoop Dogg and Dre Dre, Jay Z’s associates. But this has never been verified.

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Nov 6, 2016 at 6:50pm PST

Over the years, conspiracy theorists have linked Suge Knight to the deaths of Tupac Shakur, Biggie Smalls, and Eazy E. Suge Knight is currently serving time in jail for running over and killing Terry Carter using his Ford pick-up truck. His murder trial was recently pushed to May to enable his legal team to come up with a strong case to have his bail reduced from the present $10 million. The following is an excerpt from the NY Daily News detailing Suge Knight’s present legal woes.

“Suge Knight agreed to delay his Feb. 22 murder trial Tuesday amid a renewed effort to get his staggering $10 million bail reduced with claims Dr. Dre had him ambushed. “The founder of Death Row Records plans to file his new bail motion in the coming weeks based on a subpoenaed check, new eyewitness testimony and continued health issues,”

This is according to Suge Knight’s fiancee Toi-Lin Kelly, who spoke to the site. Meanwhile, Jay Z, Beyonce’s husband, has just sold his stake at Tidal, the music streaming service, to Sprint for a whopping $200 million. This makes him one of the highest-earning entertainers this year, so far. Part-owners of Tidal include Chris Martin, Beyonce, J. Cole, Rihanna, Madonna, and Nicki Minaj.

[Featured Image by Adam Davy/Press Association/Pool/Getty Images]