Beyonce: ‘Blue Ivy Begging Parents For Sibling,’ Pregnancy Reports Arise

Beyonce is being bombarded with pregnancy headlines again, having reportedly been seen with what appeared to be a slight baby bump earlier this week.

While the “Formation” singer has yet to address the rumors, the news of her supposed pregnancy comes just one day after Hollywood Life had claimed that Beyonce’s daughter, Blue Ivy, was eager to finally have a sibling play with her.

According to the outlet, Blue has been talking about wanting a brother or sister for a while now. It has always been one of Beyonce’s goals to fulfill her daughter’s wish, mainly because the 35-year-old shared a very close with her own sister, Solange, who she has always considered her best friend.

It’s no secret that Beyonce didn’t have many friends as a minor, and would instead spend most of her time with her 30-year-old sibling, before she would eventually venture out and form one of the biggest girl groups in the world, with the help of her father Matthew Knowles.

Beyonce has supposedly shared her concerns for Blue Ivy in the past, allegedly telling friends and family that she definitely wants the youngster to have some companion while mommy and daddy are working.

On top of that, it’s said that Bey’s husband, Jay Z, has never been shy when it came to expanding his family.

The music mogul has always been open to the idea of having more children, and now that Beyonce is said to be taking a hiatus from the music industry, it would be the perfect timing for her to focus her attention back to family life and potentially welcoming another child into the world.

“Blue Ivy would love to have a sibling,” a source gushed. “She loves sharing her toys with her friends and when she plays with her dolls she sometimes asks mommy and daddy to bring her a real baby girl or boy. She’d be a sweet and protective big sis either way.”

As previously mentioned, Beyonce has yet confirm or deny reports concerning her supposed pregnancy, but if she is expecting her second child, sources say that the singer would announce it when she’s ready.

For the supposed fact that fans have already noticed a slight baby bump, it would seem as if the “Sorry” songstress is well along into her alleged pregnancy. It should be stressed, however, that reports concerning Beyonce’s supposed baby bump emerge several times a year and have always proven to be false.

However, considering that Bey wants to take some time away from the music business, along with Blue Ivy’s supposed wishes to have a sibling to play with, it wouldn’t be hard for fans to believe that Beyonce has presumably been gearing up to expand her family for a while.

News of the 35-year-old reportedly being pregnant with her second child comes just weeks after it was revealed that Kanye West, one of the couple’s good friends, had apologized for his rant in November, as revealed by TMZ, which ultimately led to his hospitalization just days later.

The rapper had accused Beyonce of bribing producers at award shows, insisting that the mother-of-one had refused to perform at the Video Music Awards last summer unless she was going to win the most prizes. Execs obliged to Bey’s request, according to Kanye, which infuriated him, as mentioned during his rant at his Saint Pablo Tour concert.

According to sources, Beyonce and Jay Z have forgiven Kanye for his actions, having invited him and his wife, Kim Kardashian, to Blue Ivy’s birthday party earlier this month in Holmby Hills. It was a get-together that ended the short-lived feud for good, insiders affirm.

Do you think Blue Ivy will soon be welcomed with a sibling?

[Featured Image by Jason Miller/Getty Images]