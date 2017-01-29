Tarek and Christina El Moussa Have Hopes To Continue Show After Split According To Source

Ever since Tarek and Christina El Moussa split, the fans have wondered what this means for their show Flip or Flop. Now it turns out that a source is sharing that Tarek and Christina actually allegedly want to go on with their show even though they aren’t together anymore. People shared what a source had to say about Tarek and Christina’s plans now. It doesn’t look like their show is going anywhere at all if it is up to them.

A source close to the couple said that they “are very much committed and want to continue to work together and continue the show.” Back in December, Tarek and Christina revealed that they were splitting after seven years of marriage. This actually came as a shock to everyone who thought that they were the perfect couple and that their marriage was just fine. They put out a statement at the time about rumors that were flying and here is what they had to say.

“Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage. We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed.”

TMZ shared the details about what the Flip or Flop stars have planned now. It turns out that if the show will go on is not up to Tarek and Christina, but instead, it is up to HGTV. They will have to make a decision on if they want to keep going or not. The way that they are going to do this is by checking out the ratings on the next season and see how it turns out. It sounds like so far the networks is really happy with the ratings and it looks promising.

There has also allegedly been some talk about a spin-off. This would be a great way to keep Christina and Tarek El Moussa on the network, but maybe in a show where they aren’t together. If Flip or Flop is still doing well, there is no reason that they would want to change things up though or even need to do it. If they end up having bigger issues later on, then a spin-off might end up being the way to go so that they can keep them on the network.

Realtor actually shared that it looks like Christina and Tarek might be better house flippers now than they were when they were together. After they first announced their divorce, then the ratings went down a bit for the season, but now they have bounced back, and they are actually up 30%. That means that there is no reason that Flip or Flop should be canceled at this time. On their last episode, they had a huge profit and seem to be really on their game.

Even if their marriage can’t work, then Christina and Tarek El Moussa are still a great team when it comes to their job. They are able to make it work, and it doesn’t look like they are going to be fighting on the television right now. A bit of drama is always good for ratings, though.

