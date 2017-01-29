Beyonce To Announce Pregnancy With Second Child Amid Ivy Park Baby Bump Speculation

Is Beyonce pregnant again?

The 35-year-old has remained rather quiet on social media recently, especially after reports had claimed she was expecting her second child with Jay Z.

Hollywood Life reports that stories concerning Beyonce’s alleged pregnancy have come and gone over the years, and while the singer was always quick to shut those rumors down, Bey’s team has remained radio silent on those reports, giving fans the impression an announcement is bound to follow.

While outlets have reportedly reached out to Beyonce’s team to comment on the pregnancy stories, her reps have refused to comment.

But if that wasn’t enough, Hollywood Life notes that whenever the “Formation” songstress makes any public appearances these days, she strictly opts for oversized clothes that cover her supposed growing baby bump.

The former Destiny’s Child lead singer doesn’t seem ready to make any kind of announcement just yet. Fans are very much under the impression that she’s pregnant since her team has already refused to comment on the matter as a whole.

A source adds that something is going on in Beyonce’s camp. While it may seem as if they are trying their best to hide from the supposed fact that the mother-of-one is expecting her second child, their plan seems to be falling apart and fans are quickly beginning to realize what’s going on.

“Everyone in Beyonce’s inner circle is keeping quiet when it comes to the pregnancy rumors, which is unusual because normally they would just deny them outright,” the source gushed.

“When there’s been pregnancy stories before everyone has just laughed them off, but this time round there’s a noticeable silence on the subject, which makes me think it’s true.” “There’s no doubting that Beyonce has been wearing a lot of baggy, over-sized clothing recently, and that’s soooo not like her usually — and everyone in her crowd knows how much she and Jay would like another baby. I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s an announcement very soon.”

News of Beyonce’s alleged pregnancy first came when a leaked snippet of the forthcoming Ivy Park ad campaign surfaced online on January 27.

The full-length clip is reportedly debuting sometime in February, but taking that into consideration, it would make sense for Beyonce to use the new range of her clothing line and integrate that with the announcement of what appears to be her second pregnancy.

The ad snippet was quickly pulled from all social media platforms, raising even more eyebrows, because if it had just been a trailer for the forthcoming launch of new womenswear from the Ivy Park collection, Beyonce’s team wouldn’t have gone to great lengths to have the clip pulled from the internet.

Life & Style, in fact, reports that Bey is already four months along, insisting, “She feels like she has been trying to have a second baby since Blue was born. Her dream has finally come true,” as cited by Enstarz.

It was only three months ago when Beyonce concluded the “Formation World Tour,” in support of her latest album, Lemonade.

The record was said to have been dedicated to Jay Z, who the mother-of-one exposes as a former cheater, and though the rapper had allegedly stepped out of their marriage and hooked up with other women, Beyonce notes that she has forgiven her husband’s actions.

On the song, “Don’t Play Yourself,” however, the alleged soon-to-be mother-of-two sings, “If you ever try this sh** again, you gone lose your wife,” making it known that while she has forgiven Jay for walking out on their relationship, she would be a fool to excuse his disloyal ways again.

