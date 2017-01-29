La Liga, Real Madrid Vs. Real Sociedad: Preview, Prediction, Possible Lineups, Betting Tips, And Live Stream

Match Preview

Real Madrid will try to come out of their recent slump as they face Real Sociedad in Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

After going 40 games unbeaten in all competitions, Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid was tipped for a treble, a feat which Madrid has never accomplished in their long and illustrious history. But in the space of just 10 days, Madrid is dumped out of the Copa Del Rey and has seen their lead over Barcelona cut by three points.

The treble dream in now over, but there are still two very important competitions to play for. So, Real Madrid must recover soon if they are to dethrone Barcelona as the Spanish champions and defend their European title.

Injuries have taken their toll on Real as a host of first team players have been sidelined for a while. The most notable absentee being Welsh wizard Gareth Bale. The 28-year-old is the wings of this Real Madrid machine, and without him, the team is very far from best. Cristiano Ronaldo has also been a lesser player without Bale alongside him, so Madrid fans are hoping to see him back in action as soon as possible.

Ahead of this crucial game, Zidane has issued a rallying cry to all his players, reported by the Sky Sports.

“The balance of the first part of the season is very positive.” “We’re fighting in the league and the Champions League. We’re happy with what we’ve done.” “Now the second part of the season begins and what we have to do is continue with the consistency we’ve had so far. We know it will be difficult but pleasing at the same time.”

Team News: Real Madrid

Marcelo and Luka Modric are new injury absentee for the Whites, while Gareth Bale, Pepe, and Dani Carvajal are long-term absentees. They will not be available for manager Zidane in this game.

In defense, Danilo will feature at the right-back while Nacho should feature at the left-side of defense.

Real Madrid: Predicted Line-up (4-2-3-1)

Navas — Danilo, Ramos, Varane, Nacho — Kroos, Modric, Casemiro — Ronaldo, Lucas, Benzema

Team News: Real Sociedad

Former Real Madrid player, Asier Illarramendi is available after suspension, and he should slot straight back in the starting XI.

Hector should feature at the left-back position as Yuri is suspended due to an accumulation of five yellow cards.

Real Sociedad: Predicted Line-up (4-4-1-1)

Rulli — Berchiche, Martinez, Navas, Zaldua — Canales, Zurutuza, Granero — Juanmi, Vela, Jose

Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad: Head-to-Head (La Liga)

Total games: 139

Real Madrid wins: 78

Real Sociedad wins: 37

Draws: 24

Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad: TV Schedule and Channel

In the U.S., the match will be live on beIN SPORTS en Espanol, beIN SPORTS CONNECT U.S.A., fuboTV, and beIN SPORTS USA. In the U.K., the game will be live on SKY GO Extra, Sky Go UK, Sky Sports 1/HD UK, and NOW TV UK. For other regions, the TV schedule can be found on the link here.

Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad: Prediction

Real is hurt at the moment, but Sociedad is no any better, and they do not seem able to give the Madrid club a run for their money.

We predict Real to bounce back and thrashed Sociedad at their home.

Final Predicted Score: Real Madrid 4-1 Real Sociedad

Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad: Betting Tips and Odds

Real Madrid win: 2/9 A draw: 11/2 Real Sociedad win: 10/1 Under 2.5 goals: 11/5 Over 2.5 goals: 3/10 Both teams score: 4/7 Both teams fail to score: 5/4

The odds were provided by Paddypower.

Key Stats to consider

Real Madrid has netted two or more goals in 25 of their last 30 games (La Liga).

Real Madrid is unbeaten in 29 of their last 30 games (La Liga).

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 10 of Real’s last 11 matches (La Liga).

Real Sociedad has netted at least two goals in five of their last six outings (La Liga).

Madrid has won just one in their last five games.

Sociedad has won two in their last five games.

The Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad stats were provided by Soccerway.

Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad: Live Stream

The match can be streamed live online by clicking on this link. The link will be updated just before kick-off.

[Featured Image by Octavio Passos/Getty Images]