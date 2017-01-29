‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Spoilers: Nick Viall Reveals If He’s Falling In Love With Rachel Lindsay

The Bachelor is in full swing and fans are starting to wonder if Nick Viall is beginning to fall in love with anyone and in particular, Rachel. Nick has obviously had a good connection with Dallas attorney Rachel Lindsay from the very beginning. While Rachel and Nick have not been on a one-on-one date just yet, she was given the first impression rose by Viall. So what does Nick really think of Rachel?

Reality Steve has already shared spoilers on his blog that Nick and Rachel will finally get their one-on-one when the group heads to New Orleans for Episode 5. Their date was even spoiled on social media in real time when fans caught glimpses of the two together out and about New Orleans back in October. The two were obviously very into each other during their date.

Nick and Rachel went to Café du Monde, danced a little in the streets of New Orleans, had a romantic dinner and finally ended up at a piano bar where Lolo performed for them. Viall reportedly had a great time with Rachel and Nick did give her the rose. How strong are Nick and Rachel’s feelings for one another after their one-on-one?

Entertainment Tonight caught up with Viall and Rachel to ask them to spill the beans about their feelings and find out if Nick is falling hard for her. In the interview, Nick revealed that Rachel has been a front-runner since day one. Viall says because he had such a strong confidence in her that he was able to make her wait a little longer for their first date alone together.

Nick obviously has feelings for Rachel and said, “She was one of the easiest ones to talk to. I love a woman who knows how to have a great conversation and just have a strong personality, and a great smile. She certainly has all of those, and today I am having a lot of fun with her.”

Rachel admitted she is not a very patient person so having to wait for this special date was tough for her after receiving Nick’s first impression rose. Rachel had the following to say about her much awaited date with Nick.

“I am not a patient person and I have been telling him from the beginning that it’s been hard to get the first impression rose and then wonder like, where is your date, when is it coming? But I feel like Nick was planning this date for me specifically and that feels amazing, like no other girl in the house could have gone on this date but me. This is the best date I have ever been on, and I am 31, so I’ve been on a number of dates before.”

After spending group dates together and now finally getting their one-on-one, Rachel admitted she can definitely see herself falling in love with Nick. She voiced that Nick is one of the most sincere people she has ever met and she loves being on this journey and having these experiences with him. Rachel said, “I absolutely can see myself falling for Nick. Every time I’m with Nick, it’s so easy, so comfortable and this date proved that even more.”

With Rachel on her way to falling hard for Nick does he feel the same? Viall revealed that he is being a little more guarded during his fourth appearance on The Bachelor franchise. Nick said he only wants to say I love you to one more person and he isn’t playing that card until he is certain he’s found the one. While Nick and Rachel have obvious chemistry, Viall shared that at that point in New Orleans he was not in love just yet.

According to Reality Steve, Rachel will get more opportunities on group dates and another one-on-one during Episode 7. Time will tell if Rachel will be able to make her case that she is the perfect fit for Nick. Do you think Nick and Rachel make a good couple?

