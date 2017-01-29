WWE News: Seth Rollins Calls Out Triple H During ‘NXT TakeOver: San Antonio’ Match Results

Saturday night featured WWE NXT TakeOver: San Antonio as a precursor to the WWE’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Sunday. While it featured a stacked card with NXT superstars in action, the event was interrupted at one point by WWE Raw roster member Seth Rollins and he was still unhappy about what went down on this past Monday’s episode of Raw. Did the former Shield member get what he wanted during the big event in Texas? The latest NXT TakeOver results tell the story of what went down involving Rollins and more.

The NXT TakeOver: San Antonio event was shown live streaming online Saturday night via the WWE Network and included multiple championship matches. According to ProWrestling.net, the Authors of Pain were among Saturday’s match winners, becoming the brand new tag team champions. The duo was able to withstand simultaneous submission attempts by now-former champions DIY. With a huge powerbomb and their destructive finishing move, “The Last Chapter,” the dominant tag team was able to claim the NXT belts.

Just after the match concluded, the NXT commentary crew talked about the upcoming NXT Women’s Championship Fatal Fourway. However, they were soon interrupted as Raw roster member Seth Rollins stormed the ring just a night after facing Braun Strowman at a WWE event in New Mexico. Rollins got on the microphone to immediately let everyone know he was taking the show over and wasn’t about to leave the ring until Triple H came out and made him. The fans obviously went wild for Rollins’ appearance, but what came next added to the ongoing drama.

Triple H arrived out on the ramp in his business suit staring down at the ring with Rollins in it. The faceoff lasted for mere moments with “The Game” eventually motioning backstage. Instead of heading to the ring to go face-to-face with Rollins, Triple H called in security to handle his business. At first, Rollins punched away multiple security personnel and was able to get outside the ring and most of the way up the ramp. However, another group of security guards rushed Rollins and soon had him subdued. The fans chanted “Let him go” and later a “We want Rollins” chant erupted as security led the angry Raw superstar away.

The latest incident continued to play up the ongoing feud between Rollins and Triple H. It all started when The Authority member cost Rollins the WWE Universal Championship months ago on Monday Night Raw. With Triple H backing Kevin Owens and seemingly cutting his ties with Rollins, the story seemed to go away for the past several weeks. However, on this past Monday’s episode of Raw, it was “Game” on as Triple H figured into Seth Rollins losing his spot in the Royal Rumble 2017 match.

Now fans are left wondering if Rollins will show up again at Sunday’s pay-per-view event demanding Triple H once again, or if either superstar (or both) might come into play in the 30-man match. The latest drama on NXT TakeOver: San Antonio certainly has given a little more build to what seems like an impending battle between these two stars at WrestleMania 33.

In other results from Saturday’s NXT TakeOver: San Antonio, Eric Young captured a win over Tye Dillinger. Tye Dillinger seemed to have control late but due to having to contend with Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain on the outside, it allowed Young to hit a winning neck breaker. Despite losing, Dillinger remains among potential surprise superstars from the NXT roster who could enter Sunday’s Royal Rumble match.

In the next match, Roderick Strong was able to defeat Andrade Almas in a contest lasting nearly 12 minutes. The two traded offense throughout the bout, with Strong blocking Almas’ hammerlock DDT late and then ultimately hitting the Sick Kick to get the pinfall victory.

In the final two matches of the night, two more championship matches were scheduled on the card. WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka was set to defend the title in a Fatal Fourway which also featured Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, and Nikki Cross of Sanity. While Royce and Billie Kay tried their best to work together they were unable to pull off their plan.

Asuka was able to withstand the numbers game to retain her championship. In the closing moments, Royce seemed to be toying with the champ and shoved her face several times, but Asuka retaliated with several big kicks to the head to put Royce down for a pinfall.

In the main event, Mr. “Glorious” himself, Bobby Roode would challenge current WWE NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura for the title in another epic showdown to close out the latest WWE Network event. In a surprising turn of events, Shinsuke seemed to suffer a knee injury which Roode wisely targeted.

It seemed as if Nakamura was in excruciating pain, requiring a trainer to come in and check on him late in the match. Rhode continued to go after the injury and hit a huge DDT, although the champ kicked out. Later, Roode locked a half crab submission hold on Nakamura. Shinsuke managed to grab the ropes and broke the hold but was hit by a DDT moments later resulting in a championsip win for Bobby Roode.

That puts an end to the second NXT Championship reign for Shinsuke Nakamura and begins the “Glorious” reign of Bobby Roode. It seems to indicate that Roode probably won’t be showing up as a surprise in the Royal Rumble match and based on Shinsuke’s perceived knee injury, it’s doubtful the former champion will either. However, that still leaves options such as Samoa Joe and other suprises from the NXT roster as potential entrants.

WWE fans, did you see the NXT TakeOver: San Antonio event on Saturday night? What did you think of the results and how do you feel about the two new championship winners?

