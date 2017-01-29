‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’ Puts Alicia Vikander Under Dominic West’s Thumb

Tomb Raider, the rebooted adaptation of the video game franchise, is under a microscope, as production and casting gets underway. From fans of the Angelina Jolie-led films to devoted Tomb Raider gamers, everyone is waiting and watching, hoping to a re-imagined Lara Croft who is even more akin to the video game character than Jolie was in the earlier films. One essential aspect of that story, particularly in anything resembling an origin story, is the inclusion of Lord Richard Croft, the father of the now infamous tomb raider.

Dominic West Will Play Dad To Alicia Vikander’s Lara Croft

Variety reports that Dominic West has been brought in on the Tomb Raider reboot to play Lord Richard Croft, formerly played by veteran actor and real-life father to Angelina Jolie, John Voight. It has already been shared that Alicia Vikander (Ex Machina) will play Lara Croft herself, taking the place of Angelina. Voight was seen in just a few scenes in the first Tomb Raider adaptation with those films placing emphasis on the character of Lara Croft, and while the upcoming reboot, Tomb Raider, will also explore Lara’s life as an adventurous archaeologist, the new film will more closely explore her relationship with her father and create a more in-depth origins story.

Though little is known about the plot of Tomb Raider at this time, it has been shared that the story focuses on Lara Croft, as she launches her first expedition in the hopes of finishing her disgraced father’s work. In this first film, the tomb raider is determined to clear her father’s name, suggesting that Dominic West may not be cosigned to the memory flashbacks seen in the first adaptation.

Although it has also been shared that the Croft family suffers a tragedy within the film, it seems Dominic West will be playing a living, breathing character, opposite Vikander’s Lara Croft, at least for a portion of the film.

Most recently, West has been starring on The Affair, a showtime drama about an extramarital affair between a writer and a waitress. Dominic plays Noah Solloway on the series.

Tomb Raider Video Game Loses Long-Time Writer Rhianna Pratchett

While Dominic West and Alicia Vikander are preparing to head up the much-anticipated Tomb Raider, Engadget reports that the video game franchise, which has inspired the film franchise, is losing one of its greatest influences. Rhianna Pratchett, who most recently wrote the scripts for Tomb Raider and Rise of the Tomb Raider, shared the sad news with her Twitter followers that she would no longer be the voice behind the Lara Croft character.

Pratchett has been responsible for penning much of the Lara Croft material since 2013, when Crystal Dynamics relaunched the franchise. As such, the Tomb Raider writer earned nominations for Best Narrative and Game of the Year at the 2014 Game Developers Choice Awards. Later in 2016, Rise of the Tomb Raider won Outstanding Achievement in Videogame Writing at the 2016 Writers Guild of America Awards and Outstanding Achievement in Character at the DICE Awards.

The split from Crystal Dynamics has been amicable and Rhianna’s social media posts haven’t revealed anything to suggest there’s more to her departure than a desire to move onto new opportunities.

“So, I’m packing up my climbing axe plus a little venison jerky for the road, and bidding a fond farewell to Lara. Onwards to new adventures!” tweeted Ms. Pratchett.

In announcing her departure, Pratchett also commented that she has fond memories of working with Lara Croft and shares her pride over having helped to mold a new future for video game production. She also thanks the Tomb Raider fanbase for their never-ending support and love.

“You really are the best in the world. Constantly helping me remember why I do this job,” the Tomb Raider writer tweeted to fans.

Tomb Raider, starring Alicia Vikander, Walton Goggins, and Dominic West, is scheduled to premiere in theaters on March 16, 2018.

