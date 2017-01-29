Harry Styles, Kate Beckinsale Rumors Disputed As His Birthday Charities Grow

Will Harry Styles be expecting a gift from Kate Beckinsale on February 1? Rumors are currently circulating that Harry Styles and Kate Beckinsale are more than friends, but the real focus for fans is helping Harry Styles celebrate his birthday on February 1 with their #1DFansGive initiative.

Although it is unclear if they are at the birthday-gift-exchange interval of a romantic relationship, there are some indications that Harry Styles and Kate Beckinsale might be getting serious — if insiders can be believed.

For example, there was an alleged insider report that started the rumors about a Kate Beckinsale and Harry Styles romance on Twitter on Celebs Now.

Despite this, within 10 hours of releasing the insider details about Harry Styles and Kate Beckinsale being in constant contact lately, the article was taken down from Celebs Now.

Is this an indication that the insiders were wrong about Kate Beckinsale and Harry Styles? In all likelihood, an article being removed means that the information it contained was not factual, the insider made a mistake, or the webpage was taken down for another unknown reason.

This is likely sad news for Harry Styles fans because it is well-known that he has had a crush on the 43-year-old and newly divorced, Kate Beckinsale, for awhile.

Of course, Kate Beckinsale makes it impossible for anyone to not love her, and recent Instagram photo captions give a glimpse into a personality that Harry Styles might find irresistible. For example, on January 28, Kate Beckinsale wrote the following.

“Once you’ve got a Pomeranian and a Pomeranian tapestry cushion you have suddenly reached a point where licking walls doesn’t seem a terrible idea.”

Naturally, fans of Harry Styles know he has had a crush on her, but there have not been any updates lately. For example, as far back as 2012, Harry Styles was crushing on Kate Beckinsale pretty hard to his One Direction fans.

On Twitter on April 7, 2012, Harry Styles had to mention to the world that Kate Beckinsale happened to be in the audience when One Direction was rehearsing for SNL.

Although it is always preferred to spend time with loved ones on birthdays, when Harry Styles turns 23-years-old soon, it is more likely that he will be looking forward to tweeting thank yous to fans instead of hanging out with Kate Beckinsale.

Each year, Harry Styles gets a gift from his One Direction fans through the #1DFansGiveHarry Twitter hashtag that is associated with charities.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Harry Styles fans celebrating his birthday by raising money in his name is nothing new. In fact, each member of One Direction is traditionally honored by their individual fans on their birthdays.

Part of the reason that One Direction fans focus on charities is due to 1D being an active member of the giving community. Throughout the years, some of the charities that Harry Styles and One Direction have supported pertain to cancer and children’s charities.

Adding to this, there is an unofficial, 1D fan-run, Harry Styles charity “team” that keeps track of fan donation websites on Tumblr.

For Harry Styles’ 2017 birthday, there are currently three crowdfunding donation pages. For example, on Just Giving, there are two accounts and both are raising money for February 1 to give on Harry Styles’ behalf.

The first Harry Styles birthday donation crowdfunding page is for a favorite One Direction charity called Cancer Research U.K. Kids & Teens. Their goal of £1,012.79 ($1271) has raised of £1,500 ($1882) target as of January 28, 2017.

One other Just Giving account is raising money for Harry Styles’ birthday to give to a project his mother has been involved with that relates to the movie Dunkirk.

Earlier in 2016, Save Skylark started raising money to restore a tiny boat like the one depicted in Harry Styles’ movie Dunkirk. Harry Styles’ mother even judged an art contest associated with the Save Skylark fundraiser, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Eventually, the Save Skylark supporters moved on to another nautical group that needed donations called the Royal National Lifeboat Institute. The Harry Styles birthday donations to raise money for the life jackets are currently at $8,315.96 (£8,316) raised of their $10,000 (£12,549) goal.

A third Harry Styles birthday donation crowdfunding page is on CrowdRise, and this is a nod to Harry’s passion for protecting the oceans. So far, $924 (£736) of their $2,300 (£1,832) target has been donated, and on Harry Styles’ birthday, 1D fans will forward the funds to Ric O’Barry’s Dolphin Project.

For Harry Styles’ 2015 birthday, 1D fans raised £11,421.70 ($14,333) for the London Lesbian and Gay Switchboard.

The following year, when Harry Styles turned 22-years-old on February 1, 2016, his fans raised almost twice as much for the London Lesbian and Gay Switchboard with a whopping $24,671 (£19,659).

[Feature Image by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images]