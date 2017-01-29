Watch Official Academy Awards 2017 Trailer, Plus Complete List Of Oscar Nominees

Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman, and Ken Watanabe joined Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs on earlier this week to reveal the nominees for the 89th Academy Awards, and now, the first official Oscars trailer has been revealed.
The Academy Awards trailer is only a minute long, but it packs in quick clips from each of the most nominated films including La La Land, Moonlight, Passengers, and Jackie. According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, La La Land is now tied for the record of most Oscar nominations. It shares the record of 14 Academy Awards nominations with Titanic (1997) and All About Eve (1950). Arrival and Moonlight received eight nominations each, while Manchester by the Sea, Lion, and Hackshaw Ridge each received six. Check out the trailer below.
Check out the full list of Oscar nominees below.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
- Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
- Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
- Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
- Dev Patel, Lion
- Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Best Cinematography
- Arrival
- La La Land
- Lion
- Moonlight
- Silence
Best Documentary Feature
- Fire at Sea
- I Am Not Your Negro
- Life, Animated
- O.J.: Made in America
- 13th
Best Documentary Short Subject
- Extremis
- 4.1 Miles
- Joe’s Violin
- Watani: My Homeland
- The White Helmets
Best Foreign Language Film
- Land of Mine, Denmark
- A Man Called Ove, Sweden
- The Salesman, Iran
- Tanna, Australia
- Toni Erdmann, Germany
Congrats to our Best Picture nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/jdGd62Efkx
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
Best Live Action Short
- Ennemis Interieurs
- La Femme et le TGV
- Silent Nights
- Sing
- Timecode
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
- Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
- Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
- Ryan Gosling, La La Land
- Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
- Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Sound Editing
- Arrival
- Deepwater Horizon
- Hacksaw Ridge
- La La Land
- Sully
Best Sound Mixing
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- La La Land
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- 13 Hours: Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Best Production Design
- Arrival
- Fantastic Beasts
- Hail, Caesar!
- La La Land
- Passengers
Fantastic Beasts has been nominated for the Oscars for Best Production Design and Best Costume Design. #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/UaxDoNSalg
— HARRY POTTER FACTS (@TheHPFacts) January 24, 2017
Best Visual Effects
- Deepwater Horizon
- Doctor Strange
- The Jungle Book
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best Costume Design
- Allied
- Fantastic Beasts
- Florence Foster Jenkins
- Jackie
- La La Land
Best Makeup & Hairstyling
- A Man Called Ove
- Star Trek Beyond
- Suicide Squad
Best Original Score
- Jackie
- La La Land
- Lion
- Moonlight
- Passengers
Best Original Song
- “Audition,” La La Land
- “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
- “City of Stars,” La La Land
- “The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story
- “How Far I’ll Go,” Moana
Best Original Screenplay
- Hell or High Water
- La La Land
- The Lobster
- Manchester by the Sea
- 20th Century Women
Meryl Street is the most nominated person in the history of the #Oscars https://t.co/IfuSjiMaGY pic.twitter.com/YcEy5qM7E7
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 24, 2017
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Arrival
- Fences
- Hidden Figures
- Lion
- Moonlight
Best Animated Feature
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Moana
- My Life as a Zucchini
- The Red Turtle
- Zootopia
Best Animated Short Film
- Blind Vaysha
- Borrowed Time
- Pear Cider and Cigarettes
- Pearl
- Piper
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Viola Davis, Fences
- Naomie Harris, Moonlight
- Nicole Kidman, Lion
- Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
- Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best Film Editing
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell or High Water
- La La Land
- Moonlight
Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Isabelle Huppert, Elle
- Ruth Negga, Loving
- Natalie Portman, Jackie
- Emma Stone, La La Land
- Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
How Jimmy Kimmel is preparing to host the Oscars https://t.co/bX9FUCnlGe
— WSJ Life & Arts (@WSJLife) January 19, 2017
Best Directing
- Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
- Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
- Damien Chazelle, La La Land
- Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
- Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Best Picture
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hidden Figures
- Lion
- Moonlight
- Fences
- Hell or High Water
- La La Land
- Manchester by the Sea
The 2017 Oscars will be held on February 26 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and will air live at 5:30 p.m. PT. Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the event.
