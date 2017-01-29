Pegasus World Cup 2017: Winner Results And Betting Payouts For Inaugural Horse Race

The Pegasus World Cup 2017 winner results and betting payouts for the inaugural horse race have been officially announced. After an exciting day of races, some bettors are walking away a bit richer based on their choices in the various events. How did the favorite Arrogate do against the former Kentucky Derby winner California Chrome and the rest of the field? Here’s a look at all of the final Pegasus Cup results and the expected payouts for the different races that went down today.

As reported by Heavy on Saturday, one horse has now achieved the title of the fastest horse of them all. Arrogate was the big winner at the Pegasus World Cup. The website indicates that Arrogate took first-place which meant a $7 million win for the team behind this super quick competitor. The brilliance of trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Mike Smith came through once again as this horse had a six-length victory at Gulfstream Park. Among the competing horses in the field, which failed to defeat Arrogate was California Chrome, a 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner.

Early on in the event, Noble Bird had the lead, with California Chrome and Arrogate seeming to keep one another’s pace. As the race turned the stretch it was all about Arrogate showing an impressive display of speed which California Chrome was unable to match. The winning horse ultimately finished with a time of 1 minute and 47 seconds in today’s race.

The No. 7 horse Shaman Ghost finished the race in second-place, followed by the No. 3 horse Neolithic. Keen Ice, War Story, and Noble Bird took the fourth through sixth-place finishes in the inaugural Cup. Listed below are the horses that finished first through third, along with their win, place, show and the various betting ticket payouts based on $2 bets.

Pegasus World Cup 2017 Betting Payouts:

1st Arrogate $3.80 | $2.80 | $2.20

2nd Shaman Ghost $8.60 | $5.80

3rd Neolithic $6.00

$2 Exacta (1-7): $33.80

$1 Trifecta (1-7-3): $104.00

$1 Superfecta (1-7-3-9): $463.90

Heading into today’s big race, Arrogate was the favorite on the betting odds at -125 on the moneyline or 4 to 5, according to US Racing website. California Chrome was listed as an “even” payout for bettors, while Neolithic had 20 to 1 odds and Shaman Ghost had odds of 28 to 1. Semper Fortis, Prayer for Relief, and War Envoy all had longshot odds of 120 to 1 to win today’s event.

As mentioned by Forbes, this particular race marked the final event for California Chrome. He had previously competed against today’s winner in this past November’s Breeder’s Cup and was also named 2016 Horse of the Year. Chrome was trained by Art Sherman and had jockey Victor Espinoza doing his best to guide the horse to another prominent victory. However, Chrome’s attempts at another big win fell by the wayside due to having superior competition in the form of Arrogate. For the win, Arrogate owner Prince Khalid Abdullah’s Juddmonte Farms ends up with a winner’s share of the purse worth a cool $7 million.

Today’s race, which was the Pegasus World Cup’s inaugural running was a showcase event featuring a 12-horse field. The field for today’s event was open to horses 4 years or older in age and included an entry fee of $1 million. It had a $100 general admission price and received national television coverage via NBC. The race also attracted a number of celebrities and was even compared to other top horse racing events such as the Breeders’ Cup or even the Kentucky Derby. Pegasus refers to the mythical horse which is also featured as a 110-foot tall statue at the Gulfstream Park in Hallendale, Florida.

Based on today’s thrilling competition and the Pegasus World Cup 2017 results, it’s likely to become an annual tradition full of plenty of excitement especially for those taking home a share of the betting payouts.

[Featured Image by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images]