Oakland Raiders news continues developing as the team has coaches at the Senior Bowl, players in the Pro Bowl and executives preparing for the offseason.

Raiders news from this week surrounds Oakland quarterback Derek Carr and defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr., as well as the team’s potential relocation to Las Vegas. Read more about these developing stories below.

Derek Carr

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is in the news after an MVP-caliber season. Carr’s contract is up after the 2017 season, but that does not mean the Raiders quarterback will take a discount to stay with the team that drafted him.

Carr said he is a team guy when appearing on “The Herd” earlier this week, per the Raiders Wire. He said he would not have the success without the other guys on the Raiders roster.

Another Raiders Wire post quoted Carr as saying he wears the same clothes that he wore in college. Otherwise, he wears free apparel from the Raiders. Thus, Carr is not greedy.

Nonetheless, Carr said he thinks about his family and charities when it comes to future salary. The Raiders quarterback listed Haiti and churches as causes that motivate him. He said he could help all of these causes and his family via a new contract.

Carr, 25, finished 2016 with 3,937 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also completed 63.8 percent of his passes. Hence, Carr could find his worth in the upper-echelon of NFL quarterbacks.

Further, general Manager Reggie McKenzie already said that re-signing Carr would be an offseason priority earlier this offseason. Therefore, expect this news story to continue developing over the Oakland Raiders entire offseason.

Ken Norton Jr.

Oakland Raiders defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. also made Oakland Raiders news and headlines this week.

However, it was not directly about Norton. Instead, it was about a new member of the staff that will work under Norton.

The Raiders signed former Chargers defensive coordinator John Pagano as the assistant head coach of defense. Pagano’s direct duties have not been made clear to the people, but it appears Pagano’s role could put Norton Jr. on a short least.

Fansided’s Kevin Saito writes that Pagano could be a failsafe option if the Raiders defense fails to improve next season. Saito adds that Pagano’s new role could allow him to build rapport with the players, just in case Pagano has to take over for Norton in the middle of the season.

Pagano’s Chargers defense ranked 16th in the NFL last season, despite a ton of injuries. He also helped the Chargers have a top-10 defense twice during his tenure there.

Las Vegas

What is the latest news on the Oakland Raiders’ potential relocation to Las Vegas?

Earlier this week, the Raiders submitted a 107-page document to the Las Vegas Stadium authority board. Among the updates from the report, the Raiders offered a $1 annual rent fee as part of their relocation to Las Vegas.

Jeremy Aguero, board liaison, said the fee is irrelevant. According to the Mercury News, Aguero said the deal was structured to not jeopardize the tax status of the bonds that would be issued for the $1.9 billion stadium for the Raiders.

By comparison, the 49ers pay $24.5 million annually as part of their lease agreement with the Santa Clara stadium authority, per The Mercury News.

However, the Raiders deal is different because the team plans to buy the land and build the stadium or find a partner to help construct it. Hence, the private investment allows the Raiders and their partners to share the revenue without paying annual rent to a government agency.

Either way, the team can not move until 24 of 32 owners vote in favor of the Raiders’ relocation to Vegas. This vote could come during the NFL owners meetings in March.

Earlier this month. the team completed papers to officially apply for relocation to Las Vegas. Therefore, news about Las Vegas will continue developing over the NFL offseason.

Otherwise, more Oakland Raiders news about Derek Carr and Ken Norton Jr. could also develop over the coming months.

