McDonald’s ‘Big Mac Special Sauce’ Giveaway Bottles Reselling For $100,000: Did You Get Your Limited Edition Bottle?

McDonald’s Big Mac Special Sauce Giveaway has driven people nuts. If you were lucky to get a free McDonald’s limited edition Big Mac sauce bottle — that is now selling on eBay up to $100,000 — you may have to settle for one of the fast food franchise’s new Big Macs.

McDonald’s forced the internet into overdrive when it released 10,000 limited edition Big Mac special sauce bottles for the first time — ever! Mickey D’s got creative and released the super secret sauce bottles to spread awareness for its two new Big Mac burger additions: Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac, according to a report by the Street.

The McDonald’s Big Mac special sauce bottles were given their own distinct number — from 1-10,000 — for avid collectors. Notwithstanding, the signature sauce was part of a special marketing blitz in Australia and a special sauce that was bought on auction for an enormous bid, the creamy burger seasoning has only been available on Big Macs in the states.

According to Fox News, the McDonald’s Big Mac sauce promotion kicked off last Thursday. However, it didn’t take long for quantities to be depleted. Savvy investors took to auction sites and listed their bottles of special sauce and made boatloads of money. On average, sellers were making $100 or more. However, some eBay listings reportedly went for $50,000 to as much as a whopping $100,000!

McDonald’s Chef Mike Haracz released a statement about the fast food company’s newest Big Mac burger additions.

“The Big Mac is a legend and a great-tasting burger with hints of pickle relish, mustard, garlic and onions. “We listened to our customers who told us they wanted different ways to enjoy the one-of-a-kind Big Mac taste. The classic combination of ingredients remains timeless and customers around the world continue to enjoy its signature taste.”

The McDonald’s Grand Mac burger is just what it sounds like: a larger version of the classic Big Mac. The sandwich is made with two one-third pound beef patties with all the original fixings on a sesame seed bun. By comparison, the original burger has two 1.6-ounce beef patties. Think of it as a “supersized” Big Mac.

For kids — or if you want a petite-sized version of the original — the company created the Mac Jr. For a simple description, picture a Big Mac with only one beef patty. According to McDonald’s reps, both new Macs have the traditional special sauce included.

About 120 McDonald’s hamburger chains in Dallas and Central Ohio had first honors to pilot the new sandwiches in April of last year. Company executives were happy with the original results.

Ironically, there is meaning to the madness created by giving away the company’s iconic Big Mac special sauce bottles. Data obtained from multiple sources show a reduction in McDonald’s customer headcounts; same-store sales were down due to a diminished flow of foot traffic coming through the doors.

McDonald’s reported a reduction in customer visitations by some 2.1 percent. It was a slight improvement from 2015 when guest counts fell by 3.0 percent. The last significant improvement was in 2012 when McDonald’s restaurants logged nearly 2.0 percent spikes overall.

The company has experimented with a litany of product offerings over the years, but results have been tepid at best. At one time, the company thought its spontaneous limited release of McRib sandwiches would keep the registers ringing. It was wrong, based on projections.

The company has not announced the next date — if any — when it will release additional McDonald’s Big Mac special sauce bottles, but some are holding out for the date they can get a piece of history or cash in.

