‘The New Edition Story:’ Remember That Time When Bobby Brown Dropped A Crack Vial On Stage? [Video]

Fans of R&B stars New Edition are still gushing over the pitch-perfect retelling of their rise to fame in BET’s The New Edition Story.

The three-part mini-series, which wrapped Thursday night, has been noted by several publications, including the Los Angeles Times, as being one of the best musical biopics in some time not just for remaining true to the experiences of the “Can You Stand The Rain?” singers — Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, Ralph Tresvant, Johnny Gill, and Bobby Brown — but for also allowing the still-active performers to have a hand in how that story was retold, by way of giving associate producer credits to all six members, past and present, of New Edition.

Almost from the beginning of the movie’s inception, it was obvious to most that the retreading of one of those singer’s lives; specifically, Brown’s, would be the one that viewers of The New Edition Story would gravitate the most toward due to his many troubles that have been noted in the media over the past three decades.

For a time, mentions of court appearances related to drug addiction and driving violations popped up in the headlines at a fever pitch, but none more so than during the ’90s, when the then solo-performer of hits such as “My Prerogative” and “Every Little Step” often found himself making constant missteps on the wrong side of the law, occasionally with ex-wife Whitney Houston by his side, which in turn damaged his promising entertainment career to a near-point of no return (Houston’s survived, but barely).

Incidentally, a 2015 Lifetime biopic on the troubled life of the “I Will Always Love You” star, Whitney, included several scenes that heavily implied that Houston was the person who turned Bobby onto drugs, while Brown often tried his best to steer his superstar wife back to the straight-and-narrow to no avail.

Directed by one of Houston’s co-stars from 1995’s Waiting To Exhale, Angela Bassett, the project was seen by most as being completely disrespectful to both the memory of Houston and the truth of Bobby’s heavy problems, which stemmed long before he ever met the singer at the Soul Train Music Awards in 1989, as she herself explained during a 1992 interview with Vanity Fair.

“I hit him in the head [when I first met him],” she recalled.

“I was talking to some dear friends of mine. the Winans, and they were sitting in back of him. I’m hugging them and hitting Bobby in the head. And Robyn, my executive assistant, turns to me and says, ‘Quit hitting Bobby in the head. I don’t think he likes it.’ And I looked down at him and he turned around with that coolness he has and I said, ‘Bobby, I’m so sorry.’ He said, ‘It’s all right.’ And that was it.”

Houston and Brown began dating shortly thereafter, which exonerates her from his issues before that meeting, but truth be told, there was always proof of this well before The New Edition Story helped to cleared her name by, in part, including scenes that showed Bobby imbibing in drugs while he was still a teenager (Brown was 20 years old when he met Houston).

While in the middle of a performance of his first solo hit, “On My Own” at the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards, a small vial of what appeared to be cocaine fell out of Brown’s pocket as he danced and laid on stage, in front of a camera, for several seconds. With the eyes of the award ceremony’s producers and audience directly on him, Bobby then quickly stepped forward to retrieve the suspicious-looking capsule and continued on with the performance, eventually placing the item into his right pocket. The moment can be seen above at the 1:00 mark.

Surprisingly, the sketchy moment wasn’t recreated for the film. For those who haven’t seen it yet, The New Edition Story is now streaming in full on the BET website, as well as several on-demand cable services. Feel free to also check your TV listings for possible replays.

[Featured Image by Paul Marotta/Stringer/Getty Images]