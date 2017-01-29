Netflix February 2017: Here’s What’s Coming To And Leaving Netflix Next Month

Each month, Netflix announces its new additions, as well as the titles that will be leaving the streaming service the following month. While February’s changes may not be quite as drastic as January’s, there are a ton of new movies and television shows for you to start binge watching. Unfortunately, that means some of your favorites may no longer be available, so make sure you catch up on them before February 1.

Some notable additions to Netflix include Disney’s Finding Dory, Magic Mike, Twilight, American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson, Disney’s Girl Meets World: Season 3, and the adult animated film Sausage Party. There are also many Netflix originals making their debut in February including Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special, David Brent: Life on the Road, Stronger Than the World, Daniel Sosa: Sosafado, Imperial Dreams, and Santa Clarita Diet.

I can’t wait for next month????????https://t.co/gJg7jcnJJa — Nick (@ActualNick) January 25, 2017

Imperial Dreams, as described by Netflix, is about a young father who is released from jail, and is anxiously awaiting the chance to take care of his son. His goals are to become a writer, but “crime, poverty and a flawed system threaten his plans.”

Santa Clarita Diet stars Drew Barrymore as Sheila Hammond, Timothy Olyphant as Joel Hammond, Liv Hewson as Abby Hammond and Skyler Gisondo as Eric Bemis. The new television series is about Joel and Sheila, husband and wife realtors who live in Santa Clarita with their teenage daughter Abby. According to Netflix, “Sheila goes through a dramatic change sending their lives down a road of death and destruction…but in a good way.”

‘The Daily Show’s Hasan Minhaj Gets Netflix Comedy Special https://t.co/nKxokVWFUJ pic.twitter.com/fvmFV6VhRX — Deadline Hollywood (@Deadline) January 28, 2017

Here’s a complete list of everything coming to Netflix in February (Netflix originals have been marked).

February 1

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks

Babe

Babe: Pig in the City

Balto

Balto 2: Wolf Quest

Balto 3: Wings of Change

ContactCorpse Bride

Disney’s Finding Dory

Eleven P.M.

From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story

Gun Runners

Hell-Bound Train

Highly Strung

Hot Biskits

I Am Sun Mu

Invincible

Les beaux malaises: Seasons 1-4

Magic Mike

Masha’s Spooky Stories: Season 1

Mother with a Gun

Paris Is BurningProject X

Silver Streak

The Blair Witch Project

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe

The Five Heartbeats

The Furchester Hotel: Seasons 1-2

The Girl from Chicago

The Longest Day

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Twilight

Women in Gold

February 2

American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson

Frequency: Season 1

February 3

Daniel Sosa: Sosafado— Netflix original

Imperial Dreams — Netflix original

Santa Clarita Diet — Netflix original

February 4

Superbad

February 5

Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It

Los herederos

February 6

Girls Lost

Me, Myself and Her

February 7

Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special — Netflix original

February 8

Tiempos Felices

Girl Asleep

February 10

Abstract: The Art of Design

David Brent: Life on the Road — Netflix original

February 11:

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2

Stronger Than the World — Netflix original

February 12

Clouds of Sils Maria

February 13

Code: Debugging the Gender Gap

Magicians: Life in the Impossible

February 14

Girlfriend’s Day — Netflix original

Katherine Ryan: In Trouble — Netflix original

King Cobra

Project MC2: Part 4 — Netflix original

White Nights — Netflix original

February 15

Aram, Aram

Before I Go to Sleep

Fire Song

February 16

Milk

Sundown

February 17

Chef’s Table: Season 3 — Netflix original

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4 — Netflix original

Kill Ratio

The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2 — Netflix original

February 19

Girl Meets World: Season 3

Growing Up Wild

Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta

When Calls the Heart: Season 3

February 23

Sausage Party

February 24

I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore — Netflix original

Legend Quest: Season 1 — Netflix original

Ultimate Beastmaster — Netflix original

Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico— Netflix original

VeggieTales in the City: Season 1 — Netflix original

February 26

Night Will Fall

February 27

Brazilian Western

February 28

Be Here Now

Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes — Netflix original

A gangster fairy tale. @JohnBoyega stars in Imperial Dreams, a Netflix original film coming February 3. pic.twitter.com/zxjvHwqPdS — Netflix US (@netflix) January 27, 2017

Here’s a complete list of everything leaving Netflix in February.

February 1

A.C.O.D.

An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky

An Inconvenient Truth

Ashby

Black Hawk Down

Bratz: Babyz: The Movie

Bratz: Super Babyz

Charlotte’s Web 2: Wilbur’s Great Adventure

Clerks

Elizabeth

Extract

Failure to Launch

Frida

Girls Just Want to Have Fun

Jackass 2.5

Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School

Last Holiday

Mission Impossible: III

Sahara

Save the Last Dance

Serving Sara

Star Trek: Nemesis

The Machinist

The Original Latin Kings of Comedy

There Will be Blood

Trainspotting

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

February 7

Justin Bieber’s Believe

February 12

Grounded for Life: Season 1 – Season 5

February 13

Scary Movie 5

The Nut Job

February 15

Brothers in War

Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry

Closure

Exile Nation: The Plastic People

Jack Frost

I Am Not a Hipster

Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch

Prince of Broadway

Stephanie in the Water

The Man on Her Mind

Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 2

February 16

Santa Claws

Somewhere

February 17

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

February 19

Problem Child: Leslie Jones

February 28

Clueless

Are you excited for the new Netflix additions? Leave your comments below.

[Featured Image by Kaspars Grinvalds/Shutterstock]