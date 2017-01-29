Netflix February 2017: Here’s What’s Coming To And Leaving Netflix Next Month

Each month, Netflix announces its new additions, as well as the titles that will be leaving the streaming service the following month. While February’s changes may not be quite as drastic as January’s, there are a ton of new movies and television shows for you to start binge watching. Unfortunately, that means some of your favorites may no longer be available, so make sure you catch up on them before February 1.
Some notable additions to Netflix include Disney’s Finding Dory, Magic Mike, Twilight, American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson, Disney’s Girl Meets World: Season 3, and the adult animated film Sausage Party. There are also many Netflix originals making their debut in February including Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special, David Brent: Life on the Road, Stronger Than the World, Daniel Sosa: Sosafado, Imperial Dreams, and Santa Clarita Diet.
I can’t wait for next month????????https://t.co/gJg7jcnJJa
— Nick (@ActualNick) January 25, 2017
Imperial Dreams, as described by Netflix, is about a young father who is released from jail, and is anxiously awaiting the chance to take care of his son. His goals are to become a writer, but “crime, poverty and a flawed system threaten his plans.”
Santa Clarita Diet stars Drew Barrymore as Sheila Hammond, Timothy Olyphant as Joel Hammond, Liv Hewson as Abby Hammond and Skyler Gisondo as Eric Bemis. The new television series is about Joel and Sheila, husband and wife realtors who live in Santa Clarita with their teenage daughter Abby. According to Netflix, “Sheila goes through a dramatic change sending their lives down a road of death and destruction…but in a good way.”
‘The Daily Show’s Hasan Minhaj Gets Netflix Comedy Special https://t.co/nKxokVWFUJ pic.twitter.com/fvmFV6VhRX
— Deadline Hollywood (@Deadline) January 28, 2017
Here’s a complete list of everything coming to Netflix in February (Netflix originals have been marked).
February 1
Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks
Babe
Babe: Pig in the City
Balto
Balto 2: Wolf Quest
Balto 3: Wings of Change
ContactCorpse Bride
Disney’s Finding Dory
Eleven P.M.
From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story
Gun Runners
Hell-Bound Train
Highly Strung
Hot Biskits
I Am Sun Mu
Invincible
Les beaux malaises: Seasons 1-4
Magic Mike
Masha’s Spooky Stories: Season 1
Mother with a Gun
Paris Is BurningProject X
Silver Streak
The Blair Witch Project
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe
The Five Heartbeats
The Furchester Hotel: Seasons 1-2
The Girl from Chicago
The Longest Day
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Twilight
Women in Gold
February 2
American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson
Frequency: Season 1
February 3
Daniel Sosa: Sosafado— Netflix original
Imperial Dreams — Netflix original
Santa Clarita Diet — Netflix original
February 4
Superbad
February 5
Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It
Los herederos
February 6
Girls Lost
Me, Myself and Her
February 7
Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special — Netflix original
February 8
Tiempos Felices
Girl Asleep
February 10
Abstract: The Art of Design
David Brent: Life on the Road — Netflix original
February 11:
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2
Stronger Than the World — Netflix original
February 12
Clouds of Sils Maria
February 13
Code: Debugging the Gender Gap
Magicians: Life in the Impossible
February 14
Girlfriend’s Day — Netflix original
Katherine Ryan: In Trouble — Netflix original
King Cobra
Project MC2: Part 4 — Netflix original
White Nights — Netflix original
February 15
Aram, Aram
Before I Go to Sleep
Fire Song
February 16
Milk
Sundown
February 17
Chef’s Table: Season 3 — Netflix original
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4 — Netflix original
Kill Ratio
The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2 — Netflix original
February 19
Girl Meets World: Season 3
Growing Up Wild
Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta
When Calls the Heart: Season 3
February 23
Sausage Party
February 24
I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore — Netflix original
Legend Quest: Season 1 — Netflix original
Ultimate Beastmaster — Netflix original
Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico— Netflix original
VeggieTales in the City: Season 1 — Netflix original
February 26
Night Will Fall
February 27
Brazilian Western
February 28
Be Here Now
Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes — Netflix original
A gangster fairy tale. @JohnBoyega stars in Imperial Dreams, a Netflix original film coming February 3. pic.twitter.com/zxjvHwqPdS
— Netflix US (@netflix) January 27, 2017
Here’s a complete list of everything leaving Netflix in February.
February 1
A.C.O.D.
An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky
An Inconvenient Truth
Ashby
Black Hawk Down
Bratz: Babyz: The Movie
Bratz: Super Babyz
Charlotte’s Web 2: Wilbur’s Great Adventure
Clerks
Elizabeth
Extract
Failure to Launch
Frida
Girls Just Want to Have Fun
Jackass 2.5
Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School
Last Holiday
Mission Impossible: III
Sahara
Save the Last Dance
Serving Sara
Star Trek: Nemesis
The Machinist
The Original Latin Kings of Comedy
There Will be Blood
Trainspotting
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
February 7
Justin Bieber’s Believe
February 12
Grounded for Life: Season 1 – Season 5
February 13
Scary Movie 5
The Nut Job
February 15
Brothers in War
Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry
Closure
Exile Nation: The Plastic People
Jack Frost
I Am Not a Hipster
Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch
Prince of Broadway
Stephanie in the Water
The Man on Her Mind
Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 2
February 16
Santa Claws
Somewhere
February 17
Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
February 19
Problem Child: Leslie Jones
February 28
Clueless
