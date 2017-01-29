UFO Fleet Crosses Border: Video Of UFOs Entering U.S. From Mexico Disappears From Internet [Video]

As if spotting a UFO fleet flying through the clouds at the Mexico-U.S. border wouldn’t be intriguing enough, the video clip of said UFOs also disappeared from the internet. Not once — twice. So what’s going on? Is this just a prank or has something happened at the border that should worry President Donald Trump far more than crossings being made by a few desperate humans?

The Sun reported this week that a video clip was uploaded to the image site Instagram depicting a flurry of bright lights moving across the sky from Mexico into the United States at the border crossing at Tijuana, Mexico. The 14-minute UFO video captured the action of seven or eight individual lights soaring above the always busy border control post on the California line. But then the video, which shows the bright lights moving about and people pulling over and getting out of their vehicles to watch and/or film the strange objects, disappeared from the internet.

Prior to its vanishing, the UFO video had garnered over 30,000 views in just a few hours.

After its disappearance, The Sun reported that conspiracy theorists began chiming in on the odd chain of events.

Tyler Glockner, who narrates the posts for UFO investigative YouTube channel SecureTeam, said the “fleet” of UFOs video had been uploaded again, only to be quickly removed again. The page itself was removed and the video deleted as if it had never existed. This, to Glockner, was “really strange” and sent up “red flags.”

“These are objects which someone possibly did not want seen on Instagram which is a big red flag,” he said.

“This gives a signal that we may well have something here.”

But what is it that we have here? One thing it was not, Glockner pointed out, was a random parade of lights crossing the border.

“At first they are random but towards the end four of them align in a rectangular formation so they can’t be balloons,” he noted. Then he added as emphasis, “Whatever they are even the border control agents are focusing on them.”

To make the assumption that the moving lights were anything other than a type of distraction that the border control agents are employed to not only notice but track, evaluate, and deal with if the need arises is to assume an unknown. Glockner appears to make the assumption that the importance of the UFOs was made clear by the border control agents’ attention, which is actually not the case. It is part of their job description to assess possible threats, no matter from what direction they originate.

He also makes the assumption that the moving lights were not balloons based on four of their collective aligning of themselves into a rectangular formation. But coincidences do happen. That is why the word exists to describe a confluence of actions in a given situation. Reading import into the action is projecting one’s own thoughts into the observed situation.

Still, it is unclear what the “UFO fleet” might have been, if the objects were made up of some type of focused light hitting the bottoms of clouds or if they were independent objects, such as the aforementioned — and dismissed — balloons. Of course, balloons are the go-to answer, especially for those ready to ridicule any official government response. However, the truth is, many UFO videos and photos can be explained by the various materials and buoyancy of balloons. Or perhaps Chinese lanterns. (You get why the skeptics go into eye-rolling mode whenever they are confronted with the latest bit of blurry footage or smeared appearing photos — even digital — that move, act, and rise like buoyant balloons or lanterns.)

As for why the original Instagram video and page was taken down, Glockner noted that the user might have taken it down for an unknown reason or Instagram may have removed it for some unannounced reason.

The U.S.-Mexico border is also in the news of late due to newly inaugurated President Donald Trump’s announcements concerning allocating monies to complete its overall construction and having Mexico ultimately pay for said construction after tariffs are placed on Mexico-produced imports into the U.S. CNN reported earlier in the week that Mexico was so angered by Trump’s pronouncements that the Mexican president canceled a trip to the U.S. to meet with the new president.

[Featured Image by Alpha C/Shutterstock]