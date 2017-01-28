Los Angeles Chargers News: Anthony Lynn, Gus Bradley, Melvin Gordon, And More

Los Angeles Chargers news has not stopped because the team is not playing anyone this week. Chargers news continue developing as this team makes the transition from San Diego to Los Angeles over the 2017 offseason.

This week’s headlines surround Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, and running back Melvin Gordon. Read more on the latest L.A. Chargers updates below.

Anthony Lynn

Naturally, new Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn is making headlines as he takes over the position for the team. Here is something you did not know about the Chargers’ new leader. Lynn almost died not too long ago, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In 2005, Lynn was struck by a speeding drunk driver as he was crossing a Ventura street. At the time, Lynn was a member of the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff, who had just broken out of training camp.

Lynn, a former NFL running back, flew 40-50 feet into a parked Volkswagon.

“The doctors didn’t understand how I survived,” Lynn said via the article.

Todd Haley, current offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers, was on the Dallas staff with Lynn at the time. Haley thought Lynn was dead for sure as he watched the coach cartwheel through the air.

He suffered two collapsed lungs, three broken ribs, temporary paralysis, facial damage and shoulder damage from that accident. Lynn required for surgeries, and he spent only four weeks in the hospital.

Hence, it is a miracle that Lynn is alive and coaching the Chargers.

Gus Bradley

Lynn is not the only L,A. Chargers head coach in the news. Newly appointed defensive coordinator Gus Bradley is also making headlines this week.

Bradley is making the news thanks to the praise from Pro Bowl corner Casey Hayward. Hayward got some intel on the new defensive coordinator from another Pro Bowl corner that played under Gus Bradley during his time as the coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle corner Richard Sherman told Hayward that he will love his new defensive coordinator, according to Chargers. Sherman told Hayward that Bradley is great for corners because he likes to call different coverages and packages.

Hayward heard similar things from teammate Brandon Mebane, who also played under Bradley in Seattle. Bradley puts players in the right spot to play sound football, according to Hayward’s homework on the new defensive coordinator.

Thus, Hayward said he is excited to work with Bradley on the Chargers defense.

Melvin Gordon

Speaking of the Pro Bowl, Chargers running back Melvin Gordon found himself in the news as earned a trip to Orlando this week, according to Chargers.

Gordon was named as a Pro Bowl alternate, and he will join Hayward in Sunday’s game. The Chargers running back replaces Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell. Bell suffered a groin injury in last weeks’ AFC Championship, so he will sit out the Pro Bowl.

The last Chargers running back to earn the honor was Ryan Matthew in 2012. Otherwise, Gordon earned the honor this year with his totals of 997 rushing yards, 419 passing yards, and 12 total touchdowns.

At age 23, Gordon did all of this despite missing three games with hip and knee injuries. He ranked seventh in rushing touchdowns and first down. Gordon ranked second in the NFL with rushes of at least 40 yards. His total yards from scrimmage were 10th in the NFL this season and the 16th most in franchise history.

Gordon should make more news for the Chargers as the Pro Bowl kicks off on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. PST.

Either way, more headlines should develop on Los Angeles Chargers coaches Anthony Lynn and Gus Bradley as well as Melvin Gordon.

[Featured Image by Bob Leverone/AP Images]