Pence On Twitter: Muslim Ban From The U.S. Is Offensive, Unconstitutional – JFK Airport Gets 80,000 Tweets [Photos]

Vice President Mike Pence, back when he was still known as Governor Mike Pence on Twitter ‏@GovPenceIN, wrote that a Muslim ban preventing Muslims from coming into the U.S. was an “offensive and unconstitutional” notion. According to Snopes, it is true that Pence did indeed tweet those words, as can be seen in the below archived tweet. However, with President Donald Trump having signed an executive order on Friday, January 27, called “Protection Of The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States,” which banned people from certain countries from entering the U.S. — those words from Pence are being recalled on Saturday.

Calls to ban Muslims from entering the U.S. are offensive and unconstitutional. — Governor Mike Pence (@GovPenceIN) December 8, 2015

On Twitter, the hashtag #MuslimBan has been trending for most of the day on Saturday on the social media website. The term JFK Airport has also been trending with more than 80,000 tweets coming in to Twitter about the protests against the Muslim ban, since protesters have been organizing and protesting at John F. Kennedy International Airport. The below photos show the protests at JFK Airport.

As seen in the above and below photos from Saturday, January 28, there were protests held regarding the Muslim ban at JFK Airport, which featured a plethora of signs from the demonstrators telling refugees they are welcome in the U.S.

Some of the signs held by protestors regarding the Muslim immigration ban proclaimed that “real Christians don’t ban Muslims,” and that “love trumps hate.” The protests were a big and visceral reaction to President Trump’s controversial executive order, which sought to stop refugees from mostly Muslim countries from coming into the U.S. — but detractors have called such moves hateful and against the U.S. Constitution.

Despite all the tweets calling it a “Muslim ban,” according to the Facebook page of The Hill, Mr. Trump claimed his executive order wasn’t a

“It’s not a Muslim ban. It’s working out very nicely. You see it in the airports, you see it all over. It’s working out very nicely.”

However, as seen in the photos, some people don’t think the Muslim ban is working out as nicely as Mr. Trump claims. Certain individuals held signs that read if a person has a valid Visa, they should be allowed to enter the U.S.

Signs being held by those protesting the Muslim ban and JFK Airport urged others to “resist” the Muslim ban and to “disobey” and “let our people go.” Other signs reminded folks that “we are all immigrants” as protesters proclaimed they would not sit idly by and allow history to repeat itself.

Even New York Taxi Workers stood in solidarity with the protesters by calling the #MuslimBan wrong by not picking up anyone at JFK Airport for one hour on Saturday.

NO PICKUPS @ JFK Airport 6 PM to 7 PM today. Drivers stand in solidarity with thousands protesting inhumane & unconstitutional #MuslimBan. — NY Taxi Workers (@NYTWA) January 28, 2017

As seen in the above tweet, and on the Twitter account of the NY Taxi Workers, the Muslim ban had an effect upon travelers. NY Taxi Workers tweeted a photo of no cabs in terminal 4 of JFK Airport as a result of their ban.

“No cabs in this line at JFK terminal 4. # NoBanNoWall # RefugeesWelcome.”

Photos of the resulting protests of the Muslim ban are flooding social media.

Lots of those protesters signs tell the banned Muslims that they are standing with Muslims with the #NoBanNoWall hashtag. One of the above signs read, “Jesus welcomed refugees!”

Other signs read, “Shame on you, GOP.” Yet and still other signs urged others to come against the Muslim ban and to say no to bigotry and hate.

Other photos demand that Muslims be let in the country and the Muslim ban be abolished.

Others on Twitter are pointing to the poem written by Emma Lazarus — the same poem on the Statue of Liberty, which reads in part as quoted below.

“Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.”

Those same words are being repeated on social media.

Detractors against the Muslim ban are quipping that the Statue of Liberty does not read, “Muslim ban” or “everyone welcome except Muslims.”

More photos and signs from the protest at JFK Airport can be seen below.

The main message was to do away with the Muslim ban and accept refugees.

Some signs directly addressed Mr. and Mrs. Trump.

