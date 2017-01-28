Is Amber Heard Dating Cara Delevigne? Stars Seen Together Recently, Fuel Rumors

Amber Heard is only a month out of a volatile marriage with Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp. The former couple split back in May of 2016 and the divorce turned ugly when Heard accused Depp of domestic abuse and sought a restraining order. The two finally released a joint statement that noted they had come to an agreement and settlement in September, yet still threw punches until the divorce was finalized earlier this month.

Since the divorce was made final, Johnny has appeared at the People’s Choice Awards where he thanked fans for standing by him, while he picked up the award for Favorite Movie Icon. The Guardian shares Depp’s speech at the event.

“…for you, the people, who through whatever good times or bad have stood by me and trusted me.And you’ve graciously invited me here once again tonight, so I appreciate that so much. You have no idea how much I appreciate that. I was very deeply affected by the kindness of your recognition and by your well wishes to my family and myself, which is why it’s especially meaningful for me to be here in front of you to say thank you.”

Amber has made a number of appearances since the two came to an agreement in September and she drew frustrations from Depp’s legal team when she involved herself in a Public Service Announcement regarding domestic violence. This was reportedly a topic that Heard was not to touch on or bring up again when it came to her divorce agreement with Depp, which led to Depp refusing to pay up the $7 million he was instructed to. However, a judge refused any requests from Depp and the divorce was made final.

Heard has since been spotted out with a number of friends and family members, and one such friend that the Magic Mike actress has been seen in the company of is model and actress Cara Delevigne. The two were initially spotted a couple of months back having coffee together and it appeared that they were merely friends. However, a recent spotting of the two on a lunch date appeared a touch more intimate, as Perez Hilton has noted. This has led to speculation that the two stars are dating.

“As seen on Twitter, the catwalker and Johnny Depp’s ex were having a cute outdoor lunch! They definitely seem comfortable and cozy around each other! As you can see, it would also appear the two attended another party together. Could just be friends, but the ship vibes are strong on this one.”

Despite this sighting, Cara was reportedly recently seen with her ex, St. Vincent, as a museum in Los Angeles, so who knows whether anyone is dating or it’s friendship all around. Time will tell, but it’s likely that Heard is simply seeking comfort in her friends after the tumultuous relationship and divorce from Johnny Depp.

Depp has signed on to keep himself very busy over the next little while. Johnny is set to work on five films and the latest film of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is in post production. The actor has, however, been keeping out of the public other than his appearance at the People’s Choice Awards. Depp has experienced a trying few months due to the divorce and abuse allegations and salt was thrown in the wound when Forbes recently named the actor the most overpaid actor in Hollywood.

One thing that Amber Heard and Johnny Depp do have in common at this point, is that when the divorce was made final, they each were relieved that it was all over with.

