‘Real Time With Bill Maher’: Donald Trump’s First Week As President Of The United States Examined [VIDEO]

Donald Trump was inaugurated as President of the United States on Bill Maher’s birthday and while the HBO talk show host wasn’t thrilled with having a Republican in the White House, the amount of comedic material that is now available should have Maher very thankful for that birthday present. On the most recent episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, Donald Trump’s first week in office was examined it looks like even Maher cannot believe the direction this country has taken in just seven short days.

On Friday night, Bill Maher tore apart Donald Trump’s first week in office. The Real Time host liked the chaos of the current Trump administration to the end of the classic gangster movie Goodfellas. Without spoiling it for those who haven’t seen it, it doesn’t end well for the main character Henry.

Naturally, Maher also made a huge joke out of Donald Trump’s claims that the inauguration crowds were much bigger than they were. After all, we all have eyes and can see just fine that the National Mall, that strip of land between the Washington Monument and the White House, was not shoulder-to-shoulder full of people the way it was for Barack Obama’s inauguration or even for the Women’s March on Washington that happened the day after Trump’s inauguration.

I went back today and got the tax returns! A photo posted by Bill Maher (@billmaher) on Aug 28, 2016 at 1:40pm PDT

Bill Maher likened Trump’s inauguration crowd claims to his inadequacies in the bedroom. According to Maher, Trump’s emphasis on the size of his crowds is directly related to the size of his manhood and his ability to use it to please a woman.

“This is about a guy who never brought a woman to orgasm! He probably thinks it doesn’t even exist in a woman.”

According to Bill Maher, Donald Trump’s rise to power happened because the Democrats have become too politically correct. During the Friday episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, Democrats were liked to apologists who have spent too much time analyzing whether or not the response to issues was offensive or not, meanwhile, their Republican counterparts are doing whatever they want and aren’t making apologies for it.

“Democrats have gone from the party that protects people to the party that protects feelings. From, ‘Ask not what your country can do for you,’ to, ‘You owe me an apology,” Maher said. “Republicans apologize for nothing, Democrats for everything. Can’t we find a balance?”

Maher even went on the defense of Steve Martin for taking some heat recently over a RIP Carrie Fisher tweet. After Martin wrote about Fisher’s hotness on Twitter, he got roasted so bad that he ultimately deleted the tweet and apologized. According to Maher, Martin shouldn’t have done that.

With Potus at the White House – finally! "Persistence" he said as we sat down. "That's how I got Michelle to marry me" A photo posted by Bill Maher (@billmaher) on Nov 2, 2016 at 11:13am PDT

“How could you Steve? We thought we knew you, but this? You noted her appearance first, and then that she was witty and bright. You’re a monster,” Maher continued. “Liberals do this all the time: they get offended for people who themselves would not be offended. You know that whole controversy about the name Washington Redskins? They did a survey: nine out of 10 actual Indians don’t give a s**t.”

Bill Maher joked that the liberals have their own tea party now but with Donald Trump as president there is ” more tea and fewer spelling mistakes on the posters!”

“He spent all week signing executive orders in fancy leather binders that look like the menu from Beefsteak Charlie’s!”

Can't wait to send these to Hillary! A photo posted by Bill Maher (@billmaher) on Aug 28, 2016 at 1:41pm PDT

Consider that just one week into the “war on facts” as Bill Maher calls it and we have already seen Donald Trump sign executive orders regarding the rights of women, immigrants, refugees, the environment and pretty much everything else that liberals care about most, the next four years should get pretty interesting and provide Maher with plenty of material for his show. As he was sure to point out, the upcoming election in 2018 is critical for Democrats and it’s time to stop whining and come together.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]