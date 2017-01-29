‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Two Weddings, A Marriage Crumbles, Secrets Come Out, And Katie Falls In Love With Eric?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease tense moments are ahead in the month of February on the CBS soap opera. According to the February 6 issue of Soap Opera Digest, the Bold and the Beautiful viewers will see two weddings, a marriage will crumble, and many secrets will be exposed in the weeks ahead.

February is a month of epic love stories, romance, weddings, and many secrets will be exposed on the Bold and the Beautiful. Showrunner Brad Bell promises the viewers that February will be a month to remember.

Two weddings

If you thought that one of the weddings would be Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), you might be disappointed. Apparently, it will be Steffy (Jacqueline McInnes Wood) and Liam (Scott Clifton) and Zende (Rome Flynn) and Nicole (Reign Edwards) tying the knot.

It isn’t a huge shocker to the Bold and the Beautiful fans that Steffy and Liam are anxious to get married after everything they have been through this year. Liam was kidnapped and when he returned, his beautiful bride was married to his brother Wyatt (Darin Brooks). The Bold and the Beautiful fans can expect the happy couple to want to marry immediately.

Check out the latest issue of @SoapDigest on sale now!! pic.twitter.com/6kRB31KXcX — Soap Opera Digest (@SoapDigest) January 27, 2017

Zende and Nicole’s engagement will surprise the Bold and the Beautiful fans a little bit more. Maya (Karla Mosley) gently urges her sister Nicole to give Zende another chance. As a romantic gesture, Zende pops the question on Valentine’s Day. The Forresters, Logans and the Avants celebrate the big day with the happy couple and watch as they say “I do.”

A Marriage Crumbles

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Eric’s (John McCook) marriage is going to hit a snag. Quinn cannot help but be taken by Ridge and can’t stop thinking about him. Ridge noted that he felt drawn to her and feels grateful for her intervention to get his dad to name him co-CEO of Forrester Creations. Ridge understandably feels as if he owes Quinn big.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Brooke and Eric will learn of Quinn and Ridge’s connection (and kisses). They will feel betrayed, and it could lead to Brooke ending her relationship with Ridge and Eric ending his marriage. An affair with Ridge will be too much for Eric to forgive, and would likely be a deal breaker for him.

Katie Confess Her Love For Eric?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Katie (Heather Tom) will confess to her sister, Brooke her true feelings about Eric. She has been spending quite a bit of time with Eric, so it’s not a huge surprise that it will come out that she’s fallen in love with him.

If Katie wants to be with Eric, she will have a rough road ahead of her because Quinn can be dangerous when she feels threatened. If the Bold and the Beautiful spoilers are right, and Eric dumps Quinn, it is safe to assume that he will move on to a relationship with Katie.

On yesterday’s #BoldandBeautiful, Quinn begs Ridge to keep the kiss between them a secret. WATCH: https://t.co/0z4ffPDeb6 pic.twitter.com/NTAzd6mMxC — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 19, 2017

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers speculate that when Eric dumps Quinn, she will come unhinged and snap, hurting or possibly killing someone. She is a ticking time bomb, and it’s clear someone is going to get it. The big question is who will be on the receiving end of Quinn’s rage?

Other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thomas (Pierson Fode) and Rick (Jacob Young) will battle Eric about the CEO position. They aren’t happy that he passed them over and planned to make it known that they deserve the chance to run Forrester Creations.

“Rick and Thomas are both furious about the CEO position going to Ridge,” Bold and the Beautiful showrunner, Brad Bell explained.

“In February, a major opportunity for thomas to seek revenge for being overlooked presents itself. It’s not something he expected but that’s what makes the new alliance so very sweet.”

The Bold and the Beautiful fans, what storyline are you looking forward to this month?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]