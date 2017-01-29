‘One Piece: Burning Blood’ Game: Monkey D Garp And Caesar Clown Added: DLC Promises Better Gameplay In Advance Team Battle System With Powerful Characters

One Piece: Burning Blood, a game based on immensely popular Japanese manga One Piece, recently received some new characters as DLC (Downloadable Content). The game has been developed by Spike Chunsoft and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment.

Currently available for Playstation 4, Playstation Vita, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows, One Piece: Burning Blood is one of the many games that are based on One Piece, a manga that’s been running for 20 years. The manga, created and illustrated by mangaka mangaka Eiichiro Oda, has inspired an anime, quite a few video games as well as movies. In fact, One Piece: Gold movie had been running in select theaters in North America.

One Piece: Burning Blood was first released way back in Japan on April 21, 2016. After a significant delay, the game finally made to North America. The game was made available to the North American players on September 1, 2016, and within just 24 hours, players in Europe were offered access.

Burning Blood is a fighting game that shares a few similarities with One Piece: Thousand Storm. While Thousand Storm is yet to be officially released in North America, its publisher, Bandai Namco has offered fans of the franchise to pre-register for the game. Although both the games feature multiplayer capability, there’s a major difference in the number of players that can join a single gaming session.

One Piece: Burning Blood features a unique and advanced multiplayer battle system. While players can choose the standard “One on One” single player mode, they can go up to nine players. In other words, the developers of the game have allowed “Nine on Nine” battle system, which, as the name suggests, could potentially allow up to 18 players to join a single gaming session. The developers have promised that the game’s combat style mimics the one that’s observed in the anime One Piece itself, lending a sense of authenticity and relevance.

Besides allowing an unusually high number of players in a single gaming session, the battle system in the game allows players to use characters to perform stronger attacks and block enemy attacks. Perhaps it was this feature that demanded the addition of more characters because Luffy and the Straw Hats pirates regularly fight their enemies as a group. Listening to players’ demands, developers of One Piece: Burning Blood had recently announced that two new playable characters will be added. While there were several characters suggested by fans, the developers settled on Monkey D. Garp and Caesar Clown, reported Korea Portal. Both the characters will be added via DLC or Downloadable Content.

Incidentally, the developers of the game made the decision through an online survey. The voting system presented to the fans of the game asked players and fans to choose the characters they wanted to be added to the One Piece: Burning Blood DLC.

Interestingly, Monkey D. Garp and Luffy D. Monkey are related. Monkey D. Garp is Luffy’s grandfather. According to his backstory, Monkey D. Garp is considered a great hero of the Marines. He was the one who managed to capture the Pirate King Gol D Roger. Needless to add, the Pirate King, with the highest bounty on his hand, was extremely difficult to approach, let alone nab. However, Monkey D. Garp is supposedly very powerful and said to have immense strength. Though he has aged, Monkey D. Garp can still fling cannon balls over great distances as if they were mere baseballs. Legend says Monkey D. Garp crushed eight mountains before battling a pirate.

While Monkey D. Garp is a hero, Caesar Clown is his polar opposite. Caesar Clown is an evil scientist. After managing to source and consume the “Gas Gas Devil fruit,” the scientist gains “gas based” powers. The devil fruit allows Caesar Clown to turn into a vapor. Being in a gaseous state, Caesar Clown is virtually undefeatable. He can easily float and remain intangible. Besides being elusive, Caesar clown can even create poison gas and explosive gasses. Hence it will be interesting to see how players can combat this elusive villain.

[Featured Image by One Piece: Burning Blood/Bandai Namco Entertainment]