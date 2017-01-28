Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx Going Strong — Tom Cruise Manhandled ‘Kennedys’ Star?

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s relationship is going strong but The Kennedys actress’ past with Tom Cruise is supposedly troublesome. The 38-year-old actress seems to be enjoying her low-profile affair with Foxx. However, she keeps mum about her former relationship with the Mission Impossible actor.

The Batman Begins actress and Jamie Foxx have reportedly been dating for a long time now. Holmes has never officially confirmed their relationship but their numerous sightings together are a telltale sign.

According to Life and Style Magazine, “Jamie is someone she can trust and have fun with. She’s getting everything from Jamie that she didn’t get with Tom. They’re very serious.”

Du nouveau pour le couple Katie Holmes et Jamie Foxx https://t.co/xSjtd0BwKK pic.twitter.com/Qi4eIEJIcv — TRACE Urban (@TRACE_Urban) January 9, 2017

During her interview with More Magazine, Katie Holmes said she will not reveal anything about her dating life. The Kennedys actress has not spoken about her relationships since her divorce from Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise.

“That’s not something I want to answer. [I don’t] have a five or 10-year plan”

Former Scientology follower Leah Remini revealed shocking details about former couple Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise. In her book, Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, Remini revealed that at one point Cruise manhandled Katie.

“I didn’t know Katie and Tom were dating, but I quickly got the picture since he couldn’t keep his hands off her. He was manhandling Katie, dipping her in a forceful way and then making out with her.”

In her series of allegations toward the Scientology couple, Leah revealed that The Kennedys actress accused her of destroying her wedding party and made her pay with expensive gifts to make amends.

“I spent $2,000 on framing the invitation and other mementos from the Cruise wedding in a picture box for Katie.”

Later, Holmes chose not to comment on the entire matter but did reveal through her representatives that she apologizes to Remini for her behavior back then, Entertainment Online reported. Katie never made an official statement in person about Leah Remini’s shocking revelations on Scientology and her relationship with Tom Cruise.

“I regret having upset Leah in the past and wish her only the best in the future.”

After her supposedly difficult relationship with Tom Cruise ended, Holmes revealed that she has found a way to find her confidence.

“You’ve got to keep going. In every part of your life. Focus on the positive. Stay creative. Go to things that interest you. Do work that’s fulfilling. Challenge yourself. What’s amazing about the human spirit, there are so many people doing inspiring things. If you focus on that, it makes your life richer.”

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise’s split left fans with bittersweet emotions.

However, Holmes has reportedly been able to move on with her life with Foxx with whom she is spending all the important and special days.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were spotted together flying to Mexico on a plane on Holmes’ birthday weekend last October. According to Us Weekly, the couple was the only two people on the plane apart from the crew and personal butler.

“They stayed in one of the most private suites at the hotel, separate from other guests and entered by a small path … They wanted to be very discreet and had everything delivered to their room and taken care of by a personal butler.”

Katie and Jamie even celebrated New Year’s eve together in Miami. While the couple has not spoken up about their rumored relationship, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Claudia Jordan, who is a close friend of Foxx’s, confirmed their relationship in an interview with E! Online.

“[He’s a] good friend of mine. Never [hooked up with him. He is very happy with her [Katie Holmes]. I like that he seems very happy.”

However, Claudia later retracted her statement but Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s rumored relationship is not so secret anymore. Share your insight about the beautiful couple in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]