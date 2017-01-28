‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Star Brielle Biermann, Mother Kim Zolciak Refute Butt Implants Rumors

Brielle Biermann and her mother Kim Zolciak are shooting down rumors that the younger starlet of Don’t Be Tardy fame has received butt implants, according to multiple sources.

The rumors began after Brielle Biermann took to SnapChat to show off her bikini body like her mother had earlier in the morning, according to the Daily Mail article. Appearing in a skin-tight black one-piece bathing suit, Brielle Biermann snapped a photograph of her butt in the thong bathing suit before turning around to share a photograph of her ample bosom as well.

The backlash to the photographs Brielle Biermann posted came Friday when co-hosts of The Real spoke about allowing teenage daughters to have a bust or rear implant surgery. Specifically, the segment of the show started off with Kim Zolciak denying the accusations that Brielle Biermann had undergone plastic surgery.

Like mother like daughter? @BrielleZolciak is showing what her mama @KimZolciak gave her in this new bikini pic! —> https://t.co/jk9LRLKa1J pic.twitter.com/Z5LHpBF6u0 — Wetpaint (@WetpaintTV) January 23, 2017

Brielle Biermann responded to the criticism through SnapChat. In posting a video to defend herself, Brielle Biermann vehemently denied that she had underwent cosmetic surgery to develop her curvaceous backside, according to an article Us Weekly published online Saturday.

“‘I’m almost 20!!!’ Biermann captioned the clip, in which she can be heard crying out in frustration. ‘Even if I wanted plastic surgery I could go get it done MYSELF w OUT my moms permission! This a** is all real.'”

While both females deny Brielle Biermann has had any plastic surgery, Kim Zolciak admits that both she and her daughter receive lip fillers. According to Kim Zolciak, the Don’t Be Tardy star relented to Brielle Biermann after relentlessly requesting enhancements for her lips.

“She bothered me for five years about her lips. She was like, ‘I hate my lips, I hate my lips.’ So I’m like, then go fix them! You only go around this planet once. If it makes her happy, so be it.”

Brielle Biermann says she hasn’t ‘had all this work done’: ‘All I’ve done is my lips’ https://t.co/3DhbHv2UkH pic.twitter.com/i7yBy79hgT — People Magazine (@people) November 2, 2016

While Kim Zolciak has admittedly had multiple body enhancements — breast implants, tummy tuck, Botox — in her past, the mother of the Don’t Be Tardy starlet insisted Brielle Biermann has not. Kim Zolciak told TMZ that she would not allow her 19-year-old daughter to have unnecessary plastic surgery, according to a recent article.

“Kim tells TMZ the proof Brielle’s got natural cakes is in the rest of her body… there isn’t an ounce of fat to use for butt implants. Kim says Brielle’s big [butt] comes from the gym — she works out a ton.”

Kim Zolciak has defended her daughter’s body multiple times, sharing several pictures on Instagram using the snarky hashtag #ProofIsInThePudding. Brielle Biermann has also posted more than a dozen belfies on her Instagram account, including some as suggestive as the one she shared last weekend.

My baby @briellebiermann at 14 months and 19 yrs ❤️ #OhSoMuchPlasticSurgery #ProofIsInThePudding #DontHateBeautiful A photo posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Dec 6, 2016 at 7:08pm PST

Don’t Be Tardy — a reality TV series that spun off of The Real Housewives of Atlanta series — recently wrapped up its Season 5 finale in December. The show has not yet been renewed for a sixth season by Bravo.

If the show is not picked up for a fifth season, fans of Don’t Be Tardy will be left searching for answers from the two cliffhangers that occurred on the fifth season finale — both of which involve the mother and eldest daughter. For Kim Zolciak, fans were left wondering what came of the health concern involving her heart. For Brielle Biermann, the unresolved mystery fans will be concerned about is whether the 19-year-old moved in with baseball-playing boyfriend after being told not to do so.

Do you believe the Don’t Be Tardy star and her mother Kim Zolciak when the two insist Brielle Biermann has not had plastic surgery to enhance her butt? Continue to follow the Inquisitr for more on this developing story.

[Featured Image by Kris Connor/Getty Images]