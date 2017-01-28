Selena Gomez Moves On From Justin Bieber After Mom Tells Him To Leave Her Alone?

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are a thing of the past.

For years, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber reunion rumors have swirled but after the 24-year-old singer and actress went public with The Weeknd after a dinner date earlier this month, those rumors quickly died down.

Following their 2012 split, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber continued to spend time with one another and often sparked rumors of a possible reconciliation. In fact, less than one year ago, Bieber offered a public shoutout to his ex-girlfriend on Instagram, which included a photo of the two of them kissing in a swimming pool.

Although the photo seemed to spark interest in Selena Gomez, who popped up at one of Bieber’s concerts days later, a reunion between the two singers never happened, and in the months that followed, Bieber was linked to Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Baldwin before he ultimately went public with Sofia Richie.

For the majority of last year, Bieber was linked to several different women, but when it came to Selena Gomez, her love life appeared to be far less eventful. While the singer was linked to Niall Horan, Charlie Puth, and Samuel Krost for a short time, the alleged romances never amounted to anything serious, despite Horan’s clear interest.

As fans will recall, Horan spoke to Ryan Seacrest about his interest in a reunion with Selena Gomez at the end of last year and gave her a shoutout on Twitter as well. However, Gomez seemingly ignored his advances and weeks later, she debuted her relationship with The Weeknd.

As an E! News report recently revealed, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd debuted their new romance in Santa Monica, California, earlier this month before enjoying a few more nights out in Los Angeles and later traveling to Florence, Italy.

“He really likes her. They text every day,” a source told the outlet last week. “They have a really sexy and flirty relationship. They laugh and like each other’s personalities.”

After Selena Gomez’s relationship with The Weeknd began making headlines, Justin Bieber infamously dissed The Weeknd’s music by telling a photographer in Los Angeles that he couldn’t listen to any of it — and that he found it to be “wack.” Although Selena Gomez and her new flame stayed silent about the shocking diss, an insider claimed she was loving the fact that her ex-boyfriend was so riled up about their relationship.

“[Selena Gomez] loves the fact that her ex is jealous,” a source told Hollywood Life. “She knows Justin doesn’t really think The Weeknd’s music is whack. Plus, The Weeknd is too mature to blink an eye at Justin’s diss or anything else derogatory he has to say.”

Prior to Selena Gomez’s relationship reveal, a report claimed her mother, Mandy Teefy, had reached out to Justin Bieber and encouraged him to stay far, far away.

“Her family feels that no one has ever gotten under her skin like Justin and, ultimately, he affected her in a deeply negative way,” a source explained to Life & Style magazine earlier this month. “Mandy really believes that Selena will be able to heal faster without him.”

The insider went on to reveal that Selena Gomez was so deeply impacted by Justin Bieber that her reported stay in rehab last year was actually prompted by their drama-plagued relationship.

“While [Selena Gomez] does suffer from lupus and other health issues, that’s not the reason she went to rehab,” an insider explained. “Her biggest addiction is Justin… She became a different person around him. She was extremely jealous and possessive and felt like she had to keep up with him to keep him. So she would drink and smoke, and then she got into weed and partying.”

