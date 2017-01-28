Zak Bagans Reveals New ‘Ghost Adventures’ Special Filming, Plus Shares His Latest Deadly Possession For The Haunted Museum

It’s been a few months since a new episode of Ghost Adventures has aired and fans can’t wait to have their favorite paranormal investigators return with new episodes. Zak Bagans, the lead investigator for Ghost Adventures, has shared new information about when to expect the new season plus another special project in the works, and also a scary addition to his collection of deadly possessions.

For everyone who can’t wait to see all new episodes of Ghost Adventures, the crew took to their official Ghost Adventures website to share Season 14 will begin airing in late March. Zak has also confirmed the new season will air at the end of March on Twitter.

A photo posted by Zak Bagans (@realzakbagans) on Dec 16, 2016 at 3:29pm PST

Aside from filming new regular episodes for Ghost Adventures, Zak has shared on Facebook that he and the crew will be heading out next week to film a very special project. Bagans said, “Next week we head out to film a VERY SPECIAL Travel Channel Mini-series for all our Ghost Adventures fans! We will be filming for about a month non-stop, our most aggressive investigation mission ever!!! excited to reveal what this is all about very soon!”

No doubt the new mini-series will be amazing and terrifying all in one. Zak, Aaron, Billy, and Jay do a fantastic job of investigating and bringing stunning evidence of the paranormal to fans around the world. Hopefully, fans will be able to catch a glimpse of filming and start guessing locations when Zak and the crew post to social media over the coming month. While Zak has not said where he and the others are heading, he did mention on Twitter it would take three days in an RV to get there.

In other Zak related news, Bagans took to Twitter to share that his Las Vegas Haunted Museum attraction is getting closer to a grand opening date. Zak shared video and a photo of the brand new sign being installed just this week. Fans are anxious to add Zak’s unique stop to their Las Vegas vacations. Many have already stopped to take photos in front of Zak’s museum and share them on social media.

Todays agenda- have phone call w owner haunted doll, pack for a month long paranormal investigation start tomorrow, head to haunted museum — Zak Bagans (@Zak_Bagans) January 26, 2017

In preparing for the grand opening of the museum, Zak has acquired what is being said to be one of the most dangerous paranormal possessions in the world. Dread Central shared details of Zak’s new acquired possession, “Peggy the Doll.” Zak acquired the doll from its previous owner, Jayne Harris of England.

Peggy the Doll is not something to be toyed with. Zak shared her story once before on an episode of Deadly Possessions and due to the possible consequences of having seen Peggy in person or in photos, a disclaimer was placed on the show to warn fans.

Peggy is said to have a dark history and holds the spirit of a woman who died of chest issues, possibly related to an asthma attack. There is also talk that she could have had ties to the Holocaust. Regardless, the events associated with Peggy the Doll have been well documented. A YouTube video surfaced in 2015 and over 80 people who viewed it suffered chest pains and violent headaches. It is also believed by many that Peggy can also inhabit dreams and predict horrific tragedies.

A photo posted by Zak Bagans (@realzakbagans) on Oct 3, 2016 at 10:29pm PDT

Zak had the following to say about Peggy, including details that anyone who wishes to view her themselves must first sign a waiver. Peggy will definitely be one of the most scary parts of everyone’s Haunted Museum visit.

“I was very skeptical of this claim until the doll caused very terrifying activity during our filming, including: manifestations of flies, camera problems, negative mental effects on me, poltergeist activity. Peggy the Doll will be displayed at The Haunted Museum, but releases will have to be signed should visitors want to see her.”

Fans know that Zak is not a huge fan of dolls and he shared this was by far the most terrifying doll he’s come in contact with. Zak himself suffered from being around Peggy who is a terrifying, possessed doll. Zak said, “Peggy is the type of haunted doll that will put your bravery to the test if you will look at her or not, and there will be strict guidelines for those who choose to view her exhibit at The Haunted Museum, including signing releases.” Will you go look at Peggy if an opportunity presents itself to do so?

Stay tuned for more information as details begin to surface on the exciting mini-series special being filmed by Zak and the Ghost Adventures crew. Also, stay tuned for news on the new season and Zak’s Haunted Museum grand opening. The new season of Ghost Adventures begins airing late March on the Travel Channel.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]