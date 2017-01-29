Melania Trump Is Not A Communist Porn Star: Five Rumors Debunked

Donald Trump’s wife Melania is now the First Lady, and most people do not know much about her. Unfortunately, some things people think they know are not true. Here are five rumors about the First Lady that turned out to be false.

Melania is a Communist

Melania Trump was born in Slovenia, a small Eastern European country. Slovenia used to be a part of Yugoslavia, a Communist country, until its citizens won their independence in 1991. Therefore, Melania grew up under a Communist government.

But this doesn’t mean Melania is a Communist herself. As a girl, her mother smuggled paint and fashion magazines into the country–items Melania enjoyed, but were banned, since Western items were not allowed by the Communist state.

Melania has said that she shares her opinions and advice with her husband, but she wants to stay out of politics. As far as her own political views, Melania says, “Nobody knows and nobody will ever know.”

Melania was a Porn Star

This rumor comes from the fact that Melania, a former model, has posed nude. The pictures do not depict any lewd poses or sexual acts. Although this is definitely a first for a president’s wife, it does not make her any more of a “porn star” than any other supermodel. In the fashion, photography, and modeling industries, tasteful nude modeling is common. Heidi Klum, Cindy Crawford, and Adriana Lima have all gone bare for the camera–but porn stars, they are not.

Melania is an Illegal immigrant

Considering Donald Trump’s stance on immigration, this would be especially ironic if it were true. Melania came to the U.S. in 1996 on a visa, became a lawful permanent resident in 2001, and a citizen in 2006. In an interview with MSNBC, Melania was adamant about how careful she was with her paperwork.

“I followed the law the way it’s supposed to be. I never thought to stay here without papers. I had a visa. I traveled every few months back to the country to Slovenia, to stamp the visa.”

But Trump’s political opponents latched on to details about Melania’s work history in an effort to prove that she worked in the country while under a tourist visa. The Democratic Coalition Against Trump reported Melania to U.S. Customs and Border Protection with evidence that Melania participated in a photoshoot one month before receiving her work visa. Although it looks like Melania worked in September before receiving her work visa in October, she was never in the country illegally.

Melania was a Hooker/Call-Girl/Escort

Be careful about repeating this one: the Maryland blogger who started this rumor is currently being sued by the First Lady for $150 million. On Friday, Melania won the first round in the case when Webster Tarpley’s lawyer unsuccessfully argued that the case should be dismissed because the statements were not defamatory. The judge responded, “There could be no more defamatory statement than to call a woman a prostitute.”

Even British newspaper the Daily Mail got roped into the drama just for reporting that the rumors existed. Trump filed a libel suit against them in the courts, but it is unclear if the case will be able to proceed. And Melania isn’t the only person upset about the rumor–the owner of her modeling agency in Italy said, “My agency was never an escort agency… come on.”

Melania and Donald Trump are Getting Divorced

Divorce rumors have swirled around the couple ever since the Trumps announced that Melania and son Barron would stay in New York until school’s out instead of moving in to the White House right away. The claims are unsubstantiated, but they aren’t helped by the public perception of Trump having a difficult personality, Melania’s pained expressions, and the fact that Donald Trump doesn’t wear a wedding ring.

Other high-profile men who choose not to wear wedding rings include Jay-Z, Jimmy Fallon, and Prince William, and Melania has publicly stated that she is happy with her marriage but that her first job is as a mother, so this rumor–like all the others–is entirely conjecture.

[Featured Image by Richard Drew/AP Images]