Malia Obama DAPL Protest: Shailene Woodley Gives Ex-First Daughter Props For Opposing Trump’s Pro-Pipeline Stance

Malia Obama’s DAPL protest is getting praise from Shailene Woodley. The actress, who is known for her denunciation of the Dakota Access Pipeline, is happy former first daughter Malia Obama opposed Donald Trump’s undoing of her father’s executive order.

Malia, 18, was spotted at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah last week with one Secret Service agent, as previously reported by Inquisitr. Her appearance sparked the usual mix of sneers and jeers by social media, coupled with support from fans of the Obama family.

Shailene Woodley, a Bernie Sanders supporter and avid environmental activist, is among the latter. The Divergent star noticed Malia Obama at the DAPL demonstration and gushed about her presence in support of nixing the controversial fossil fuel pipeline project.

“I saw her last night when we did the event with [Standing Rock Sioux Tribute] Chairman Dave Archambault. And it was incredible to see her there.”

Woodley praised Malia for taking a stand in protest against Trump’s push to build the pipeline and lauded Michelle and Barack’s oldest daughter for charting her own future. Moreover, Shailene said Malia Obama’s presence is a good look for young girls aspiring to lend their voices to social causes.

“To witness a human being and a woman coming into her own outside of her family and outside of the attachments that this country has on her, but someone who’s willing to participate in democracy because she chooses to, because she recognizes, regardless of her last name, that if she doesn’t participate in democracy, there will be no world for her future children.”

The Fault in Our Stars actress is a vocal opponent of the DAPL, according to a USA Today report. The $3.87 billion project, which proposes to construct a petroleum-based pipeline through North Dakota, has been the subject of growing controversy. The Obama Administration and tribal members met the DAPL project with strong protest.

President Barack Obama fought against the Republican-backed initiative. The Standing Rock Sioux Native American tribe led the fight over sovereign rights and threats of contaminating waters and desecrating sacred burial grounds.

Last week, President Trump made good on a promise to revive the project by signing an executive order to begin construction on the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines. He issued a mandate that they be made with American pipes to bolster jobs in the region.

Woodley has been a fixture at the Sioux DAPL protests and was even arrested months ago for criminal trespassing and engaging in a riot, wrote Hello Giggles.

Malia Obama did not speak at the DAPL protests, but Shailene Woodley is happy that others are standing up against big oil companies and banks that have vested interests in the construction of the pipelines.

Malia’s presence to others was a signal that she was allegedly returning to her “party” lifestyle. Malia became the subject of controversy during her father’s second term when incriminating photos emerged of her allegedly engaging in “rebel” behavior.

One photo emerged that showed Malia partying in a dorm room with a bong in the foreground. Another image showed Malia “twerking” and “exposing her butt” at Lollapalooza, as Radar Online wrote. And another pic of Malia showed the former first daughter appearing to smoke a marijuana joint.

Then, when Malia “vanished” from the public’s eye, her noticeable absence sparked rumors that she was secretly receiving treatment in a rehab center at her parents’ behest.

Critics of the unconfirmed rumors are again pointing to the pictures to prove that Malia Obama was likely at Sundance for “pleasure,” not for business. Multiple sources recently reported Malia’s landing of an internship with Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

