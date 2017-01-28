‘Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay Says She Is Not Opposed To A Lesbian Threesome With Kylie Jenner Amid Her Divorce

Scheana Shay is in the midst of her divorce from her husband Mike and the Vanderpump Rules star seems to have a positive outlook on her future love life. Even revealing on The Tomorrow Show that she would not be opposed to having a lesbian threesome with Kylie Jenner, as she has had lesbian affairs before.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay spilled details about her love life, cast drama, and looked back on her life before fame during an appearance on The Tomorrow Show with Kevin Undergaro.

Shay admitted that she would object to having a threesome with Kylie Jenner and another woman. The reality star said that she had experimented with women prior to getting married, according to Radar Online.

“I don’t have a hall pass that’s a dude. Haven’t we all dipped [in the lady pond]?”

Scheana explained that she had previously had a threesome with her two girlfriends. Although, the Vanderpump Rules star warned that having a sexual relationship with close friends can be a bad idea.

“It’s a bad idea, I’ll tell you that. We’re friends again now, but it’s not a good idea. I’ll tell you that.”

The reality star recalled that she and her friends were fairly intoxicated but that she doesn’t “remember hating it.”

Happy Birthday @musickillskate!! Love you so much! Everyone else, enjoy an all new #PumpRules tonight!! A photo posted by Scheana Marie Shay (@scheanamarie) on Jan 16, 2017 at 5:38pm PST

Shay went on to discuss her relationships with her co-workers and fellow cast members of Vanderpump Rules.

She revealed that she and Tom Sandoval had worked together at Lisa Vanderpump’s first restaurant, Villa Blanca, before moving over to work at SUR.

Kristin Doute, Stassi Schroeder, and Katie Maloney were already working at SUR when Scheana Shay was transferred over to the restaurant. After that, they were all cast by Bravo into Vanderpump Rules.

Ready to crush it! #WWHL @bravowwhl ???? A photo posted by Scheana Marie Shay (@scheanamarie) on Jan 9, 2017 at 7:32pm PST

When asked how bad boy cast member Jax Taylor got thrown into the Vanderpump Rules cast mix, Shay recalled that he had been desperate to get a job anywhere.

“Jax [Taylor] was trying to get a job anywhere he could because he was so broke and living off his girlfriend who was also broke.”

Shay claimed that she and the other Vanderpump Rules cast members did not even need to attempt to create fake drama between one another because there was always something going on between the group of friends.

“We don’t need to create drama because there’s already so much. There was a New Year’s Eve trip I didn’t go on. There was drama there. There was drama at a birthday party. There’s always something going on.”

Scheana started off as the outcast during Season 1 of Vanderpump Rules and although she may have made friends with the majority of the cast, she admits that she still fights with the girls from time to time.

All new #PumpRules tonight! Don't miss it. @stassischroeder ???? A photo posted by Scheana Marie Shay (@scheanamarie) on Nov 28, 2016 at 1:07pm PST

“It’s only those friends that I’ve ever fought with. One friend from high school, we had a break here a break there, but it’s been because of something really personal happening between us. But I don’t fight with any of my other friends. It’s just these girls! I don’t know [why]. I ask myself that all the time.”

Scheana admitted that she and her other Vanderpump Rules cast mates are very competitive of one another, although she claimed that no one would admit it openly.

Don't forget… an all new #PumpRules is on tonight at 9! @bravotv ????: @lovenookie A photo posted by Scheana Marie Shay (@scheanamarie) on Nov 14, 2016 at 5:17pm PST

“We aren’t always genuinely happy for each other when someone else gets an opportunity. So I think that’s something subconsciously too that makes us fight…everyone just feels like they should be the number one person, even me.”

With Scheana Shay about to become Scheana Marie once again after the divorce is finalized, will she remain on Vanderpump Rules or go off to find new opportunities for herself, both career-wise and personally? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Stringer/Getty Images]