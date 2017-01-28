Libbie Patterson: 16-Month-Old Girl Horribly Scarred After Hot Tea Spills On Her Body [Graphic Images]

A mother in England has shared heartbreaking images of her toddler daughter following a freak accident involving hot tea.

One-year-old Libbie Patterson suffered severe burns to her face and shoulders after, according to her mother, Emma Patterson, she toppled a mug of the scalding liquid onto her body, the Daily Mail reports. Libbie, the youngest of Patterson’s three children, was said to have reached for a cup that was sitting on a counter out of curiosity and out of the sight of the elder Patterson, who came running back into the kitchen once the child started to screech in pain.

⭐️ #Uk • Scalded by a cup of tea: 16-month-old left disfigured: One-year-old Libbie Patterson grabbed the mug from… https://t.co/AxoKOq979B pic.twitter.com/9pMIMrYOKp — Kazi UK™ ???????? (@Kazi_UK) January 28, 2017

“The cup was close to the edge of the work surface and she reached up and grabbed it,” Ms. Patterson explained. “It went [all] over her face, shoulders, stomach and back.”

“She screamed and started to cry,” Libbie’s mother continued, “[and] I stripped off [her clothes] and doused her in cold towels after I called for an ambulance.”

“She was still screaming.”

By the time medical assistance arrived, just minutes later, things had gone from bad to worse for the littlest Patterson.

“Libbie’s face was starting to peel and blister,” Emma additionally relayed. “It wasn’t a nice sight. They had to shave her head and she was in a bad way.”

After being rushed to Royal Stoke University, she was then transferred over to the Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, the most populous city in England, where she stayed for three days. Despite the extreme nature of her injuries and the matter in which she obtained them, doctors at the medical establishment say that Libbie Patterson will go on to look like her normal self again in due time.

“The doctors have said that she will scar on her shoulders, but nowhere else and that’s quite lucky,” Ms. Patterson said of her daughter’s outcome.

“The doctors said that it could have blinded her and scarred all of her face [permanently].”

A report from the Daily Star notes that Birmingham’s Children’s Hospital, the same place where Libbie was treated, sees around 200 burn-related injuries a year from accidents that involve children coming into contact with searing liquids, such as tea, coffee or hot water.

“For some, treatment can involve surgery and skin grafts,” plastic surgeon Darren Lewis, an employee at the Children’s Hospital, states, “but the early signs in Libbie’s case are positive. We’re hopeful we’ll be able to treat her injury with specialist dressing changes and monitoring.”

Ashley Martin, the public health project manager of Britain’s Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RSPA) personally implores all parents to take better notice of their hot beverages when children are nearby.

“A bad scald from a hot drink can be devastating, scarring a baby or child for life,” Ms. Martin explained. “They should keep hot cups of tea or coffee out of reach and away from the edge of tables, especially low coffee tables, to prevent them being pulled over on to a child.”

“People should avoid holding a hot drink and a baby at the same time. They should keep hot cups of tea or coffee out of reach and away from the edge of tables, especially low coffee tables, to prevent them being pulled over on to a child.”

Now back at home, Libbie Patterson is slowly recovering, but is also showing great signs of improvement both physically and emotionally, so her mother claims.

“She is being herself now and her skin just needs to heal a bit more,” Ms. Patterson expressed.

She can’t, however, help but to feel incredibly guilty about the ail that befell her little one, all over a personal craving for tea.

“If I hadn’t made that cup of tea, it wouldn’t have happened,” Libbie Patterson’s mom bemoans. “It is amazing how making a cup of tea can have such devastating consequences.”

[Featured Image by cmannphoto/iStock]