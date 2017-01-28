Bella Thorne Reveals Nipple Piercing; Poses In Nude And Topless Selfies

Bella Thorne proudly flaunts her nipple piercing, after revealing streaks of nude and topless selfies. Former Disney star followed footsteps of Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid recently and showed off her nipple piercing on Snapchat.

“So like I’m getting a nip piercing… #pullingAKendall #inspired,” Bella Thorne revealed on her Twitter account on Tuesday.

Disney’s Shake It Up star has added nipple piercing to her already blinging ear jewelry. She posed in front of the mirror revealing her swollen breast and the stud piece.

My God Bells, do you have a nipple piercing? It hurt a lot to put? @bellathorne pic.twitter.com/XrSQoKtAeG — Clari (@shadowbrienn) January 27, 2017

Prior to this, Bella Thorne has also revealed topless photographs of herself on her social media accounts. The way Thorne captioned those images, it seemed like she dressed as “young smurf.”

Very serious yung smurf???????? pic.twitter.com/0GMMCPcEvl — bella thorne (@bellathorne) January 26, 2017

During her interview with Maxim, Bella Thorne revealed that she does not care if people are not happy with what she is posting.

“Whatever! If you don’t like it then don’t follow me!”

Thorne seems to be quite at ease sharing her sensuous and sultry images. Her recently released pictures have stunned and wowed her fans. Bella Thorne’s Snapchat images make fans ogle at her account.

The actress broke up with her one year boyfriend Gregg Sulkin, last year, and has started dating actor-musician Tyler Posey. The couple has been spotted together, getting cozy on numerous occasions.

Disney’s beloved actress Bella Thorne has also been in headlines for admitting being bisexual during a Twitter chat with a fan. Shortly, after her confessing her attraction towards women, rumors about her dating her brother’s ex Bella Pendergast circulated.

Thorne proudly confessed to her love for Pendergast by posting pictures of them kissing and cuddling. She even admitted to her huge crush on Demi Lovato, even while she is dating Tyler Posey.

“Demi Lovato. I must say…rawrrrr. She is a pretty toasty woman. Miley Cyrus, too. She’s dope. But Demi is fire, just fire.”

Thorne further revealed that since she has come out as bisexual and poses in nude selfies, she has had to face some problems.

“It is hard in this business for us. It really is. I have already had people talk shit to me. And it comes from people in the industry, not even fans. I’ve had studios tell me my image is too ‘out there,’ hinting at it but not really saying it.”

In spite of bitter experience that she is facing in the business, Bella Thorne’s bisexuality news has been a joy ride for fans. Thorne said in an interview with Paper Magazine that her fans are very supportive of her decision.

“I’ve gotten a lot of positivity from fans. Everybody was really happy, in my personal life. Everybody was really proud of me. It felt good, but it was also something that I was never really hiding. So I guess in a way to me, it wasn’t that big of a deal, because it was always something that I kind of knew and I felt like everybody else kind of knew too, because people were always commenting on my photos. So I never denied it.”

During her Nylon Magazine interview, Thorne had revealed that after leaving Disney she knows that her fans will stick by her side and that is exactly what has happened.

“When I got off the [Disney] Channel, I stopped listening to people telling me that I needed to be this and that. I literally would talk with a higher voice in interviews because that was the whole innocent Disney appeal. My fans are going to love me and stick with me whether I’m wearing a crop top and a short skirt or not.”

Bella Thorne’s nipple piercing and nude photographs have really made out a strong statement about her personality.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]