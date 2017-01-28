Rihanna Marks The One-Year ‘ANTiversary’ Of Her ‘Anti’ Album With Never Before Seen Photos On Instagram

Rihanna is taking some time to celebrate the one-year anniversary release of her eighth studio album, Anti, on social media, taking Instagram on January 28 to share several behind-the-scenes photos of “the making of” her double-platinum album with the hashtag, “ANTiversary.”

Just days after learning that two additional tracks off of her Anti album had reached platinum status, Rihanna took to Instagram to share three never-before-seen photos of herself in the process of recording her eighth studio album under the hashtag, “ANTiversary,” to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the release of her chart-topping album.

the making of…. Happy #ANTiversary A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 28, 2017 at 9:54am PST

“the making of….Happy #ANTiversary,” Rihanna wrote in the caption of her first Anti-related Instagram post alongside a photo of herself smoking in front of a fireplace while donning a black-and-grey ensemble.

the making of…… #ANTiversary A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 28, 2017 at 9:55am PST

In her second Instagram post, Rihanna can be seen kicking back in the recording studio while donning camouflage pants and a casual white t-shirt, captioning the black-and-white shot with, “the making of……#ANTiversary.”

#ANTiversary ???? A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 28, 2017 at 9:56am PST

Similarly, Rihanna took to the site to share a third photo of herself in the process of recording for Anti, this time seen donning a pair of chic cat-eye sunglasses, a red flannel, and a Pulp Fiction t-shirt as she casually sips from a tea cup. Rihanna captioned her final photo with a simple, “#ANTiversary” and a red balloon-emoji, which became a symbol for the songstress’ eighth studio album release as a nod to the cover art for her Anti album.

In 2015, Rihanna hosted a top-secret album artwork reveal for Anti at the MAMA Gallery in Los Angeles, where journalists were invited to take part in the unveiling of the Roy Nachum-created artwork for her highly anticipated album. Despite having not offered up any details regarding the release date or track listing for her then yet-to-be-released project, Rihanna was seen holding a red balloon in several promotional shots from the event as a nod to Anti‘s unique, braille-inspired cover art.

While Rihanna may have made history with the release of Anti via Tidal’s music streaming service last year, with Anti having become the fastest album to ever reach platinum certification by the RIAA, fans expressed their outrage earlier this year after they learned that the album had been snubbed by the Grammys for an “Album of the Year” nomination, prompting Rihanna to speak out against rumors suggesting that she dissed Beyoncé for having received a nomination for her latest release, Lemonade.

After rumors began circulating suggesting that Rihanna dissed Beyoncé by “liking” a fan’s Instagram post that seemingly shaded Beyoncé’s “Album of the Year” nomination, Rihanna later took to the fan’s post to explain her confusion over the rumored diss while encouraging fans to not pit black women against one another.

Rihanna clears everything up with this comment. It’s all love. ❤️???? pic.twitter.com/2FTHYsFSIf — Rihanna Capital (@Rihanna_Capital) December 7, 2016

“I never actually read your caption, thought the pic was funny and moved right along! Til I seen it pop up over and over! I’m petty af, yes. But this is just unnecessary!” Rihanna explained via Instagram, as captured by a fan on Twitter.

“I wish y’all would drop this topic and see things from the bigger picture! We don’t need to be putting black women against each other! We deserve to be celebrated, and the Grammy Academy agrees!” Rihanna concluded her statement.

Despite not receiving an “Album of the Year” nomination from the Grammys for Anti, the album is nominated for “Best Urban Contemporary Album” and “Best Recording Package” while several of Anti‘s lead singles, including “Work,” “Needed Me,” and “Kiss it Better,” are nominated in categories such as “Record of the Year,” “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance,” “Best R&B Performance,” and “Best R&B Song,” respectively.

In addition, Rihanna recently celebrated the news of “”Love on the Brain” and “Sex With Me” having reached platinum status despite Anti having been released one year ago on Instagram, taking to the site to share the good news with followers while also thanking fans for their continued support.

“So proud to find out that 2 more songs from my *balloon emoji* #ANTI album have gone platinum….#SEXwithME and #LOTB,” Rihanna began in her post.

Rihanna continued,”…in addition to #Work going 5x platinum, even though it’s a year old. I can’t thank God enough for the immense support that you guys show me!! One Love always.”

According to Billboard, the addition of “Sex With Me” and “Love on the Brain” to Rihanna’s ever-growing collection of top 10’s on Billboard’s “Radio Songs” airplay chart has further widened the gap between Rihanna and runner-up Mariah Carey for the most number of top 10s since the chart’s launch in 1990, with Rihanna currently holding the top spot with 28 top 10’s since the beginning of her career.

Thank you @billboard for this acknowledgment. #ANTI #LOTB ….. 28 @ 28 ……. ⚓️???? A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 25, 2017 at 11:41am PST

While fans continue to celebrate Rihanna’s Anti with the hashtag “#ANTiversary” on social media, it doesn’t appear that fans will have to wait long for another studio release from the “FourFiveSeconds” songstress; last year, Rihanna hinted that she has already begun work on her ninth studio album, currently tentatively dubbed “R9” by fans, although Rihanna has yet to offer a release date for the upcoming project.

What do you think of Rihanna’s behind-the-scenes photos from her one-year anniversary of Anti?

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]