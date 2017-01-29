Donald Trump Uses ‘Godfather’ Quote Sizing Up Hillary’s Friendship In New Documentary: ‘Trumped’ [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Donald Trump is not a novice at saying things that are jaw-dropping to the masses and some might even say this is part of his appeal. When asked in a new documentary about his once friendship with Bill and Hillary Clinton, he quoted a line from the movie The Godfather when making his point about his relationship to the Clinton couple.

What Trump did in November was something not many thought he could do. Whether you like Donald Trump or not, there is no denying he accomplished a major feat by mowing over Hillary Clinton to become the 45th president of the United States. A new documentary that is all about Donald Trump had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and it is due to make its cable television debut on February 3, airing on Showtime. You can see the trailer below.

The documentary is called Trumped: Inside the Greatest Political Upset of All Time, which is most likely a play on words combining both his name and his ability to trump the best of them. Back in 2005 when Donald Trump married Melania, Bill and Hillary Clinton were at the wedding. That was back in the day when having the powerful Clinton couple show up at any event made that event one of the social events of the year.

While Trump at the time was a notable name, he was not the household name he has become since stepping into the political arena. So in 2005 it was quite the feather in his cap to have Bill and Hillary witness his nuptials. When Trump was asked about the Clinton couple and his level of friendship with them at the time of his wedding, Trump’s words made it sound rather lukewarm, or even just going over the cusp of chilled, if you were to assign a temperature to the relationship.

What Trump said was “They were nice, I was nice. But it’s business. You know the old story: it’s not personal, it’s business,” Trump shared this thought with the reporters interviewing him at the time back in March. Mark Halperin and John Heilemann taped this conversation that is seen in the documentary. After he offered up that quote, he was told that his “old story” originated with the mafia. That is when Trump replied, “That’s all right. It happens to be true.”

That line was a famous one from Francis Ford Coppola’s movie The Godfather, and it was made famous by none other than Al Pacino in his role as the Godfather, Michael Corleone. He said this line to his brother, Sonny, who was played by James Caan. He was explaining that what was about to happen to the guys who took his father’s life was “not personal, it was strictly business,” according to EW News.

TRUMPED (2017) Movie Trailer: Showtime’s Documentary on How Donald Trump Became POTUS https://t.co/kMIVTONH7U — Romney J. Baldwin (@FilmBookRomney) January 28, 2017

Trump’s interview in this documentary took place before he was elected president, but he had a lot to say about Hillary. He started with how he believes that he was the last person she wanted to run against for president. Trump says he knows this as “a fact” because he has heard it from her own people. When the interviewer asked why Hillary’s people were telling tales out of school, Trump said, “They tell me everything.”

You've Been Trumped

☆ DOCUMENTARY ☆

Hit the link to watch and be horrified!

[Make The Popcorn First!]https://t.co/RfkvD18ri8 pic.twitter.com/qD55tbqPjG — TORI TRACY (@TORILIMO) December 18, 2016

This is not the first time that Trump has addressed the confusion around what once seemed to be a friendship between Trump and Hillary. It was a friendship that appeared to do an about face on the political field. He has basically said that if you are a large donor to a cause, the people running that cause will show up just about anywhere you ask them to show up.

According to the Daily Mail in an archived article, Trump once said about Hillary attending his wedding that ” she had to come,” as he was a big donor to her foundation. Along with many other things, Donald Trump has opened up the public’s eyes as to how a lot of the behind the scenes deals work in politics. It wasn’t a pleasant eye-opener for most, which is why his promises to fix this had people backing him all the way to the White House.

Trump was very sure that he would win the election, even back when this was filmed. In an article from the Townhall today, NBC’s Chuck Todd explains how the masses were shocked when Hillary lost the election, but the media knew it was coming.

Get a behind-the-scenes look into the biggest political upset in recent US History in the @Showtime documentary, #Trumped. pic.twitter.com/krbnwlSsAr — Showtime Doc Films (@SHO_Docs) January 24, 2017

Todd said how Hillary’s loss was no surprise to the media. He added that the media knew all along it was going to be tough for Hillary to get the votes, but they kept it under wraps for fears of being “seen as a sexist. Todd also said in the interview, “And I think it was a fear of, ‘Oh, is it going to look like it’s sexist, anti-woman if we say that?” He also said that there were an overwhelming number of “Hillary for Prison” signs in the yards of rural America.

Todd said about Clinton’s loss, “Where I think political correctness got in the way of what we all knew as reporters and didn’t fully deliver was how hated the Clintons were in the heartland.” So it appears that Trump’s confidence was backed by what was known at the time by those in the media and the politicians, it’s just that the public wasn’t privy to that information.

[Featured Image by Andrew Harnik/AP Images]