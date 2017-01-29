Will President Donald Trump Be Realistic About Iran Nuclear Deal?

During the first week of Trump as President, Donald Trump signed executive orders that put a “temporary ban” on Muslim immigration programs for people coming from Iran and other countries in the Middle East. After the signing of these executive orders, news reports say that the ban has affected diplomats and even a movie director who are due for a nomination at this year’s Oscars. Most dire of all, however, according to The Inquisitr, is the reaction from the Iranian government who say they will respond in kind.

France Scrambles To Iran To Save Nuclear Deal

According to the report, Iran says that even though Trump’s current ban on Muslims to the United States is just for three months that, “it is an insult to the Islamic world,” and that history will remember the ban as a big “gift” to the extremists.

A review of the Trump’s first week as President is largely driven by the consensus that most did not believe he would follow through with his controversial campaign promises. But from the first day, he has targeted the Affordable Care Act, signed executive actions to build a wall across the Mexican-American border and as mentioned he has targeted immigration.

But one of his campaign promises that’s likely to irritate Iran even more than the Muslim ban is his determination to target the nuclear deal that was negotiated and completed under the former Obama administration.

Reuters is reporting that France’s foreign minister will be heading to Iran on Monday to make sure the Shiite Muslim nation knows that France is committed to doing business with them, which is only possible under the nuclear deal.

The Iran Nuclear Deal was struck in 2015 with three European countries along with China and Russia. It allowed the lifting of sanctions enough to where Iran could once again establish global trade connections, under the condition that they would limit their capacity to enrich uranium by 98 percent. When the deal was cut, France was quick to establish trade ties with Iran.

In order to make sure that their business interests are secure, foreign minister Jean-Marc Ayrault will attend the Franco-Iranian economic forum on Tuesday where 50 French firms are expected to sign on for more business deals, which would secure their commitment to the nuclear agreement.

Opponents Of Iran Nuclear Agreement

The European Union has also expressed their interest in keeping the nuclear deal alive. The article says that they are in “full agreement” with China and Russia.

There is no doubt that European governments have plenty of reasons to be concerned with Trump’s actions against the nuclear agreement. With the mentioned executive orders, Trump’s bluster and determination to cut ties with other countries are much clearer now than before his inauguration. One argument for the Iran Nuclear Deal was that it would be difficult for Trump to renegotiate it for a “better” one, especially with other nations already involved.

However, in a similar way, Trump has already created tension with Mexico as a trading partner, saying that he would put a 20 percent tax on Mexican products in order to fund the wall he wants to build.

Critics of the Iran Nuclear Deal feel that the U.S. has given too much to Iran. When the agreement was being made, money that belonged to Iran that they had no access to for decades had finally been released to them. Iranian president Rouhani then toured to neighboring states, including Europe to represent a new commitment under the deal.

But the same critics say that the money released to them is funding terrorists throughout the region, as covered by Inquisitr. Iran has been involved in the Syrian War where they have been blamed for killing innocent civilians with the Assad regime and Russia. At the same time, they are also engaged in a proxy war with the United States in Yemen. The U.S. further complicates matters by funding and arming the Saudis to fight off Iran sanctioned militants.

Will Trump Fight Growing Support For Nuclear Deal?

According to reports such as one by the Christian Science Monitor, Iranian President Rouhani has taken a similar approach as most Americans did, dismissing Trump’s promise to undo the nuclear deal as “slogans.” He also added that renegotiation of the deal was out of the question. It’s been widely reported that Secretary of State John Kerry spent many months trying to negotiate the agreement which apparently, exhausted all parties involved. Republicans have been quite adamant that the deal should be renegotiated which has already infuriated Iran.

Despite the criticism against it, the Christian Science Monitor‘s article says that even those who were initially against the deal now agree that it’s removed Iran as the existential threat, in comparison with North Korea. Even opponents such as Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu who was angry at the Obama administration over it, now says that the nuclear deal in its current form needs to be reinforced. But Trump’s national security advisor Micheal Flynn has had a more hostile view of Iran, where he has said that the only way to a perfect nuclear deal is through regime change. No doubt this would mean an overthrow of the Mullah government. It is at this point that if President Trump were to attempt to undo the Iran Nuclear Deal, it would be seen as hostile and threaten a rollback of the relationship. Most would agree, however, that the Trump administration would give the appearance that they want to start a war.

[Featured Image by Iranian Presidency Office/AP Images]