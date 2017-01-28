‘Fairy Tail’ Manga Chapter 518: Badly Injured Erza’s Painful Childhood Becomes Her Powerful Resolve As Titania To End Eileen Belserion Despite Dragonification? [Spoilers]

Chapter 518 of popular Japanese manga Fairy Tail may have continued with the epic battle between Erza Scarlet and Eileen Belserion, however, it does contain a few surprises that fans have always expected mangaka Hiro Mashima to include in his series.

Chapter 517 of Fairy Tail Chapter had some shocking incidents involving Eileen’s enchantment and Wendy’s response. While the current chapter features the long-awaited epic battle between Eileen and her daughter Erza, it does prove why the Fairy Tail Guild is one of the most loved and respected groups.

Many fans assumed Erza would face a tough dilemma after Eileen had completely possessed Wendy’s young and nubile body. Chapter 516 revealed the complete enchantment, wherein Eileen managed to cast herself into Wendy’s body. Fans expected Erza to decide whether to kill Wendy or not. On the other hand, there were rumors that Wendy would kill herself. Fortunately, none of the rumors turned out be true as Chapter 518 surfaced. Wendy managed to reclaim her body in a spectacular manner, without any help from her Guild-mate Erza.

Chapter 518, titled “Master Enchantment” focused on exploring Eileen’s sheer hatred towards her own daughter. However, it also revealed a few sad incidents in Erza’s childhood after she was abandoned by her own mother. Erza revealed she was “enslaved by a religious cult,” before being rescued by the Fairy Tail Guild. Interestingly, the Chapter reaffirms Erza’s compassionate nature as she attempts to understand Eileen’s condition back when she was pregnant. Eileen’s past was revealed in the earlier chapters. Despite being pregnant, she was tortured and humiliated for undergoing the process of dragonification.

Unfortunately, Eileen doesn’t share Erza’s compassion and launches multiple attacks on the latter. Fans had assumed that Eileen would have been significantly weakened after being forced to return to her own body by Wendy. However, right before Erza’s eyes, Eileen begins to transform into a dragon. After her transformation is complete, Eileen strikes Erza with such a brute force, it causes the latter to slump to the ground.

Having gained an upper hand in her battle against Erza, the strongest warrior of Spirggan 12 reveals that as a “Sage Dragon,” she can greatly amplify the power of her enchantment. Called the “Master Enchantment”, the magic is so powerful that it “transcends the lands, skies, and seas.” Eileen stresses the magic is an “enchantment of heavenly bodies themselves.”

Perhaps driven by anger and hatred towards Erza, Eileen, pulls a meteorite that’s travelling through space, and redirects its trajectory. The meteorite, drawn by the master enchantment called “Deus Sema,” heads straight towards the Earth. Meanwhile Erza is seen laying slumped to the ground. Apparently, Eileen’s attack broke all the major bones in Erza’s body. Unable to move, Erza glances towards the sky to understand the true extent of Eileen’s enchantment.

While the meteorite would certainly kill Erza, it would also wipe out a large chunk of human population, besides causing catastrophic damage to the Earth.

Erza realizes the only body part she can move and control is her right arm. Using the sole movable appendage, Erza steadies herself, before hurling herself straight towards the meteorite that’s hurtling towards the Earth. It is apparent that Erza plans to ram herself into the meteorite.

While the impact with the meteorite would certainly eviscerate her, Erza claims her sacrifice is essential to save humankind from extinction. As he speeds towards the huge rock hurtling towards the Earth, Erza reminds herself of the title the people gave her. Erza was referred to as “Titania”. She retorts to Eileen that if the latter can be the “Queen of Dragons,” she can be the “Queen of the Fairies.” And as a Queen, she must protect the people who love her.

Chapter 518 of Fairy Tail ends with an endearing image of a bruised and battered Erza flying straight into the path of the meteorite with just a simple sword. In the final moments, Erza calls out to the Fairy Tail master to give her strength. It is quite possible she was calling out to Master Makarov, who sacrificed himself to save the Fairy Tail Guild recently in the battle against the combined forces of the Alvarez Empire and the Spriggan 12.

Chapter 519 of Fairy Tail manga is expected any day now. Interestingly, mangaka Mashima still hasn’t offered any update about Natsu. Hopefully he will reveal what is happening to Natsu in the upcoming chapter.

