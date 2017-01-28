‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers: Many Dead Characters To Return In Season 7?

The Walking Dead spoilers reveal that some very big characters could be returning in Season 7. Rumors are flying that one major character will tragically be killed off, and that the character may be visited by many now dead, fan favorite characters.

According to Comic Book, sources are revealing that actor Michael Cudlitz, who played Abraham Ford on The Walking Dead will be making a big return in Season 7. As many fans know, Abraham was killed off in the season premiere when super villain, Negan, took a baseball bat to his head, killing him and later the character of Glenn Rhee, played by Steven Yeun. Abraham, who had been in a relationship with Rosita, had moved on with Sasha in the weeks before his death. The couple seemed to be making big plans for their future before Negan took it all away from them.

The report suggests that Abraham’s return points to the possible death of Sasha. Actress Sonequa Martin-Green has landed the lead role in the latest Star Trek TV reboot. In the past, when a Walking Dead actor has booked a new gig it has usually meant that their on-screen death was drawing near, and that could prove true for Sasha as well. Many fans believe that Sasha has taken on the storyline of Holly from the comic books. Holly, who became Abraham’s love interest is killed during the war with Negan, and it seems likely that Sasha could suffer the same fate. It’s rumored that Abraham will be seen either in Sasha’s memory or in a dream sequence.

Friend or foe? Only time will tell when #TWD returns on Feb 12. pic.twitter.com/zVaZc4PNe8 — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) January 27, 2017

However, Abraham’s not the only dead Walking Dead character that fans would like to see return, and they might get their wish in Season 7. The report suggests that Sasha’s death could be much like her brother Tyreese’s. As viewers will remember, Tyreese saw many long dead characters in the moments before his death. Characters such as The Governor, Bob, Beth, Mika, and Lizzie all returned to make cameos and help usher Tyreese to the other side with them. In the past big characters such as Lori, Shane, and Hershel have also been seen after their deaths. Fans are now hoping that if dead characters are returning, some of their favorites will come back.

If Sasha is going to be the one to dies in the Season 7 finale, it seems like that Abraham would be the main character to return. However, Tyreese and Bob were also very important in her life, and she may see them as well. Noah may also get a return, and a villain such as Gareth from Terminus could possibly be seen in the moments before Sasha’s rumored death. Glenn is another possible option since he died with Abraham at the hands of Negan, and Sasha and Maggie have gotten so close since the terrible tragedy.

Apart from Glenn and Abraham, Sasha’s death would be the biggest one of Season 7. While Negan shocked everyone by killing two member of Rick’s group in the season opener, since then he’s only killed Spencer, who was proving to be a problem to the group by challenging Rick’s leadership in Alexandria. A more heart wrenching death is surely on the horizon as Season 7 begins to wind down.

The Walking Dead will return for the second half of Season 7 on February 12 at 9 p.m. on AMC. The show will air the Season 7 finale on April 2, and many fans expect it’s spin-off series, Fear The Walking Dead, to begin airing it’s third season shortly after.

What are your thoughts on the possibility of multiple dead characters returning during The Walking Dead Season 7 finale? Do you think Sasha will die?

